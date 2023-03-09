The City Council will devote $3 million to artistic initiatives at particular schools.

Photo by Nick Morgulis

The New York City Council will announce a $3 million investment in arts instruction Thursday, but schools only have the next few months to use it — setting the stage for another budget battle this year.

120 selected schools' principals will receive $24,300 each this academic year, which might help reverse budget cuts from the previous year that eliminated certain art programmes.

The education project took the majority of the school year to implement despite being included in the city budget in June. Advocates remain optimistic, though, that the new programme won't be allowed to lapse as it gains traction and that they will work to expand it.

A former punk musician and councilman from Brooklyn, Justin Brannan said, "Arts and music have always been seen as extra." Brannan is scheduled to announce the funding on Thursday morning at P.S. 264 Bay Ridge School of the Arts. "That should be the first thing to be cut if something needs to be eliminated. In an effort to obtain.

School-based art programmes, professional development for art instructors, collaborations with regional arts and cultural organisations, and field excursions to exhibits and performances can all be supported with funding.

According to the New York City Arts in Education Roundtable, a membership organisation of teaching artists and charities that collaborate with city schools, schools cover all grade levels and were chosen based on geography, enrolment, and availability to arts education.

A Daily News study of budget data revealed that Brooklyn and Queens are home to nearly two-thirds of the schools receiving the funds. Each community school district has at least one participating programme, with Districts 17 (Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, and East Flatbush) and 25 having the most (Flushing, College Point).

Advocates argue the investment is crucial as more than two-thirds of city principals have reported that their arts funding was insufficient, according to a city survey.

Kim Olsen, executive director of the Arts in Education Roundtable, emphasised that arts education provides a springboard for success in both school and in life. "Kids learn life skills like teamwork, self-assurance in public speaking, and creativity that they may not have the opportunity to develop elsewhere."

Yet, according to pre-pandemic city data, just 34% of middle school graduates fulfil the state Education Department's requirement to take classes in at least two different art disciplines taught by a registered art instructor. Also, 3 out of 10 schools no longer collaborate with cultural or artistic institutions.

We anticipate being able to expand this and bring it to other schools in the future, Olsen said.

According to the Arts in Education Roundtable, schools are already coming up with innovative ways to use the cash, such as programmes that educate environmental justice via the visual arts or about indigenous cultures through its arts curriculum. Other school leaders spend money on steel pan drums or incorporate art into their teachings on fairy tales for first graders.

"We believe that every child in our community needs access to top-notch arts education that fosters creativity, fosters empathy, and empowers students for academic and personal success," said Councilwoman Rita Joseph (D-Brooklyn), who serves as chair of the education committee. "Thanks to this, we are one step closer to achieving that ambition.

City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers (D-Manhattan) called the investment “a lifeline to public school art programs, ensuring they have the resources to provide students with the high-quality, enriching experience they deserve.”

In a particularly well-known incident that occurred last year, P.S. 39, which lost its entire music programme as a result of the budget cuts, fired a Brooklyn music teacher after 17 years of service. He launched a lawsuit to undo the harm with parents and another teacher, but the cuts were upheld on appeal.

According to Brannan, who spoke to the Daily News, the project is a first step towards a bigger objective of mandating $100 per student for arts instruction. Principals are not required to adhere to the Department of Education's recommendation that schools spend $79 on each pupil.

Brannan, who played guitar in the hardcore punk band Indecision, stated, "I know how crucial a public school arts education is. "I only ever took three guitar lessons at McKinley Junior High School, which gave me the opportunity to travel the world with a band for ten years."

We won't stop after we've pushed this up the hill, in my opinion, he continued. We want to incorporate this into the DOE budget.