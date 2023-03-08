Ex-con and 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting, wounding two teens near Brooklyn high school

Photo by Thomas Tracy

According to authorities, two 16-year-old boys and an ex-con have been taken into custody for shooting and injuring two teenagers in the vicinity of a Brooklyn high school.

Ousmane Diallo, 21, is accused of shooting at two 18-year-old boys at a deli on 36th St. near Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park around 2:30 PM on Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder.

Cops nabbed Diallo and the 16-year-old boy as they tried to get away on a city bus. The gun used in the shooting was found under one of the suspect’s seats, a police source said.

Police reported that Diallo, a member of the Crips, resides in Crown Heights. He is on probation for an August Brooklyn shooting.

Due to his young age, the boy's name was withheld by the police when he was charged with gun possession.

According to the manager of the eatery, the victims were hanging out inside 952 Deli and Express, which is directly across the street from Sunset Park's P.S. 371 Lillian L. Rashkis High School.

While it was first believed that the victims were enrolled in the Lillian L. Rashkis High School, police said Wednesday that no one involved in the shooting was linked to the school.

"The shooter entered and immediately began firing. Damag Sufyan, 32, the deli manager, told the Daily News on Tuesday that he made no comments. It resembled fireworks.

He said, "One of the youngsters dove over the counter. "The other was just going around bleeding. Someone said, "I was shot!" I was shot. Call 911!”

Each victim received treatment at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn after being shot in the shoulder.

Workers at the deli said the victims had gotten into an argument with some other teens near the deli on Monday.

The suspects’ arraignments were pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court Wednesday.

The incident was the most recent in a disturbing spike in juvenile violence that prompted Schools Chancellor David Banks to declare a "state of emergency" in the situation in January.

He has insisted that schools are secure and blamed the rise in crime on disputes that occur after school.

The city last month assigned more police to patrol schools, as well as neighbouring bus terminals and railway stations, during dismissal. On a later conversation with school administrators, the directive to meet weekly with principals to discuss "problems of notice" was reiterated to precinct commanders.

Last year, 157 victims under the age of 18 were either killed or wounded by gunfire, a 15% increase compared to 2021, when students had not all returned to school buildings after pandemic-era closures, NYPD data shows.