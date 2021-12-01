Using the right schema for your website: best practices

Use schema to make your website more relevant

In this post I will review some of the biggest mistakes you can make when designing your database schemas. Next, I will show you how to design your schemas in such a way that the data can be easily accessed by people who will use it.

Schema is a structured data vocabulary that helps search engines better understand information on your website in order to serve rich results.

Rich results are what people are searching for, and the more detailed your schema the more rich results you’ll turn up for in the searches.

Schema Markups and Google Search

Schema markups allow search engines to see the meaning and relationships behind entities mentioned on your site, the links you have and your social signals (e.g., social media). For this reason, schema markup is kinda important…like very important. For more about Schema go to my LinkedIN article here and Discover how to use Schema in your site.

Schema Features: Schema markup enables search engines to determine what your products are and how they should be ranked.

Schema Advantages: By providing rich data about products, you’re able to show search engines what your website does and does well. This helps to bolster organic rankings as a result.

Schema Benefits: Your search results will be able to surface much more information from your product description, which is beneficial for both conversion rate optimization and branding.

Build your brand’s credibility and authority through Schema data. The more people see your business in search results, the more likely they are to make a purchase.

