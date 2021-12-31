Randolph County – 7 Tips for Safe New Years

Photo by Kelly Sikkema Unsplash

To have a safe New Year’s holiday you need to make safe choices for yourself and your family. As a refresher on New Year's safety tips, we’re here with a short-list to help Randolph County residents to keep safety in mind.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the new year of 2022, ring it in with all glee and no disaster with these great tips!

Have a Safe New Year with These Tips

For Randolph County (Asheboro and surrounding areas like Randleman) as we ring in 2022 with all our family and friends, we can raise our toasts to a fantastic new year, but we don’t have to follow it with a trip to the ER. Or find ourselves in an unsafe situation – which would certainly ruin our spirits! Stay safe this year:

For a Safe New Year’s Evening – Don’t Drink and Drive!

New Year’s Eve is a night of celebration and fun. For those who like to ring in the new year with a drink or two, make sure to have a designated driver for the drive home. If you plan on going to the festivities by yourself, arrange for a trusted friend or family member to take you home to ensure you and everyone else on the road has a safe holiday.

The statewide campaign “ Booze it & Lose it ” is currently in effect until January 2nd to keep the roads safe for all motorists. “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time, or a revoked license,” said Mark Ezzell , program director of N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

There were 1,700 violations for driving while intoxicated in 2020. To date in 2021, there have been 326 deaths related to impaired driving.

If you are at a party and see someone trying to leave and they appear to be intoxicated, reach out and help arrange safe transportation home. You could start 2022 having saved one or more lives with just a few minutes of your time.

Limit Hours You Drive

Whether you are a designated driver or just planning to be out on the road, avoid driving between 10 pm and 2 am, if possible.

During this time frame is when the number of drivers heading home that may be intoxicated will be the highest. If you must drive during this time, drive defensively and exercise caution.

Fireworks and Firearms

In 2020 alone there were over 15,000 firework-related accidents. Michelle Shen , staff writer for The Courier-Tribune reminds us that “Fireworks that are ILLEGAL in North Carolina include firecrackers, ones that spin on the ground, roman candles, bottle rockets, or any aerial fireworks. Essentially, any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is not legal in North Carolina."

When selecting fireworks, opt for in-hand sparklers that are legal to use.

Regarding firearms, remember that they are not for celebratory purposes. Do not fire into the air as falling bullets can gain enough velocity to damage property as well as injure or kill. Best to leave the firearm celebrations alone for the sake of everyone’s safety.

Events with Family and Friends

Attending events with trusted friends ensures everyone in the group can hold each other accountable and watch out for one another. It is also easier to arrange a designated driver for the group.

Choose who will be the designated driver at the beginning of the night and ensure that this person remains sober the entire night. And, have a backup plan!

Outdoor Gatherings

There are currently around 56 new cases of Covid reported in Randolph County daily . According to the New York Times, Randolph County reporting jumped to 271 on December 28th alone.

With such a high number of new cases, choose outdoor gatherings when possible. Being out in the fresh air reduces the risk of spreading the virus. However, when considering an outdoor activity, be sure to check with the local weather station as there is currently a chance of storms and high winds for the New Year’s weekend.

Practice Covid Safety Measures

With Covid cases being so high in Randolph county, it is best to wear a mask and social distance. This is recommended for those who are unvaccinated as well as those who are.

Being vaccinated does not mean that you are immune to the virus and there is a new variant Omicron of the virus that even those fully vaccinated are not fully protected against. Having both sets of shots and your booster shot does reduce your risk. Here is more information about the booster shots .

If you are currently on the fence about getting your vaccinations to protect yourself, it may help to think of others who have contact with you regularly. They may be immunocompromised, elderly, or a minor who cannot receive the vaccine, or they may be at a higher risk of contracting Covid-related illnesses. If you are unvaccinated, consider celebrating the holiday at home.

Check the Event for Covid Precautions

Some events are requiring a negative test from the previous 72 hours or proof of vaccination to attend. Check the event to ensure you can meet any and all requirements. When choosing where and how to celebrate your New Year’s holiday, remember that Randolph County Covid numbers are currently very high.

Above all, drink responsibly, drive carefully, and mask up for the holiday. From all of us here at NewsBreak, we wish you a safe New Year’s celebration and a happy and healthy new year!