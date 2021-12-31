Asheboro, NC

Asheboro Parties to Ring in 2022

One Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRvL2_0dZXaCgY00
Photo by Kelly SikkemaUnsplash

If there’s one thing Asheboro peeps know how to do, it's party. And to ring in the year 2022, after two consecutive rough years for us all, Asheboro is gearing up to bring in the new year with a bang. If you aren’t sure where to go to celebrate the turning over of the year, consider these events and happenings around town – and above all, be responsible and safe for the New Year’s celebrations!

While many Asheboro folks prefer to celebrate at home with friends and family, some do like to get out and about and spend time with other social butterflies. This year, with Covid in full swing, it’s not just the spirits and indulgences that can dampen your evening. Be safe and mask up for whatever event you choose to attend.

Asheboro Events for 2022 New Years

Event: New Years Eve Concert

Location: 234 Sunset Ave, Asheboro NC 27203

Price: $10

Details: The concert is being held at the Sunset Theatre and will feature Hindsight Bluegrass. The doors will open at 7pm on Friday, December 31, and the concert will be from 8:00 – 10:20 pm.

For More Info: Hindsight Bluegrass Website

Event: FSBC Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Celebration

Location: 218 South Fayetteville Street, Asheboro NC, 27203

Price: General Admission $25, VIP Admission $55

Details: An adult prom hosted by the Four Saints Brewing Company on Friday, December 31. The event is from 9 pm – 1 am. Dress up in themed costumes (encouraged but not required) and enjoy beer, wine, ciders, and mixed drinks.

For More Info: Website

Event: Lucky’s New Years Party with Secondhand Smoke

Location: 1224 E Dixie Dr # A﻿﻿ Asheboro, North Carolina 27203﻿

Price: Cost of Dinner and Drinks

Details: Come Eat, Drink, and Be Merry at Lucky’s Burger-N-Tap while listening to classic rock bank Secondhand Smoke perform. The party starts at 9 pm.

For More Info: Website

Event: New Year’s Eve Rockin’ Cosmic Party

Location: 309 W Fairfield Rd, High Point, NC 27263

Price: $95 (6 pm – 9 pm), $130 (10 pm – 1 am)

Details: From 6 – 9 pm enjoy unlimited bowling and a 1-topping pizza with a pitcher of soda for up to 5 bowlers. From 10 pm – 1am enjoy unlimited bowling and two 1-topping pizzas, 20 wings and a pitcher of soda for up to 5 bowlers. Shoe rentals are included in both. Hurry to reserve your lane now.

For More Info: Website

Event: Denim & Diamonds New Years Eve Party

Location: 121 S Centennial St. High Point, NC 27260

Price: $50

Details: The Centennial Station Art Center will have dancing with Smitty and The Jumpstarters playing all your favorite music. Plain and Fancy will be catering a full-plated dinner and the Whistle Stop Bar will be open with beer, wine, and mixed drinks. The party will be from 7 – 10 pm New Years Eve.

For More Info: Website

Event: Paint into the New Year!

Location: 2762 North Carolina 68 Ste #107, High Point, NC 27265

Price: $10 General Admission

Details: Distractions Art Studio is hosting a fun night of painting on December 31st from 8 pm – 12 am to ring in the new year. Distractions will offer a selection of bisques to choose from on sale from 15 – 25% off to paint as well as a raffle at midnight for a $100 gift card that can be used on a future visit to the studio.

For More Info: Website

Event: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Location: 341 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Price: $15 – 20

Details: Dress in your finest cocktail attire with your favorite mask and enjoy a masquerade ball to ring in the new year. The festivities will be from 10 pm – 2 am, and will be held at The Green Bean in Greensboro. The event is for guests 21+ and will have music, drinks and dancing.

For More Info: Website

From all of us here at NewsBreak, we wish you a safe New Year’s celebration and a happy and healthy new year!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Asheboro# New Year# 2022# Celebrations# events

Comments / 0

Published by

Are you trying to live your best life? Imperfect, but trying? Yeah, me too. I believe creativity, authenticity, and growth, a little each day, can help. Click on a few of my articles and see if you’d like to follow my work, then hit the “follow” button. Come along with me. We're all in this together.

1794 followers

More from One Writer

Randolph County, NC

Randolph County – 7 Tips for Safe New Years

To have a safe New Year’s holiday you need to make safe choices for yourself and your family. As a refresher on New Year's safety tips, we’re here with a short-list to help Randolph County residents to keep safety in mind.

Read full story
1 comments
Asheboro, NC

Asheboro Zookeepers Mourn the Deaths of Beloved Animals

Harbor sealsPixabay License Free for commercial use No attribution required. It’s never easy to lose an animal, whether a beloved pet or an animal you are caring for, like with those animals who live at Asheboro’s zoological park. Some 1800 animals call the zoo their home, residing on the over 500-acre expansive zoo property, nestled within 2600 wooded acres in Randolph county. These animals of over 250 species are cared for by a staff of over 600 people and over 300 volunteers and interns.

Read full story
3 comments

Snow this Winter for North Carolina?

The old folks say to watch the acorns and other wildlife predictors...here are some predictions for this year’s winter snowfall in North Carolina. Snow in North CarolinaFree for commercial use, Pixabay.

Read full story
37 comments
Asheboro, NC

Have You Tried Asheboro's Laundry Lounge?

Asheboro small business, the Laundry Lounge, is bringing comfort and style to your boring laundry day. Have you been using a laundromat in the Randleman or Asheboro area and think maybe it's time to find a better place to do your laundry? Yeah, me too. And lucky for me (and you) I found it. Laundry doesn't have to be such a terrible chore, especially if there's a nice place, reasonably priced, in the area. I went for my first visit today and I thought I'd share the experience with you.

Read full story
1 comments

AT&T Sending Out Free Smartphones to Qualifying NC Customers

One network decision will affect North Carolina AT&T users. North Carolina AT&T users are in for a shock in February if they are using an older device. (Cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.) Though this decision affects all AT&T users, we wanted to be sure North Carolina AT&T users are informed and have time to act. You may have even received a brand new phone from AT&T already— and you might be wondering if there's been some mistake?

Read full story
Asheboro, NC

Shyamalan Delivers Again with “Old” Now Showing at Cinemark Asheboro

If you are a big fan of the giggling awkward scariness known of M. Night Shyamalan’s work, “Old” does not disappoint. The film is now being featured at the Cinemark and other theaters nationwide, including our Cinemark Asheboro, located in the Asheboro Mall.

Read full story
Asheboro, NC

Head Over to America’s Roadhouse in Asheboro ─ Great Food and Excellent Service

If you’re looking for a great sit-down meal and you’re in the Asheboro area, may I recommend America’s Roadhouse? Being new to the area, I’ve been trying out some different eateries around here and this place has hit all my must-haves for a great meal out. Here are the top 3 reasons why you should get in your car and go there for dinner ─ like, today!

Read full story
4 comments
Asheboro, NC

Asheboro Police: Tips for Harassment in Apartments

One thing that makes Asheboro a popular place to live is the availability of affordable apartment complexes. There are Madison Heights, Forest Ridge, Matthew Grande, Summers Run, Arlington Square Apartments, Ivy Terrace Apartments, Hanover Court, and many others. For a place that still has that small-town feel, Asheboro has a lot of affordable housing. And if you've ever lived in an apartment complex, you know that sometimes neighbors can be a real issue.

Read full story
Asheboro, NC

Impressive Delivery from Domino's Pizza, Ward Street, Asheboro, NC

I don’t often order delivery and it’s even less often that I am impressed with it. Especially when it comes to pizza. But this time, this hard-to-please customer was wow-ed. Here’s why Domino's Pizza in Asheboro (on Ward Street) has earned my business.

Read full story
4 comments

NC Faces Insect Swarms Following Storm

If you live in North Carolina you may have noticed a few changes since Tropical Storm Elsa came rolling through here last week. Aside from the dreary rain that lasted the better part of the day and the threat of flooding, how about those lasting swarms of insects? Have you noticed them buzzing all about?

Read full story
Randolph County, NC

Join the NC Zoo at Asheboro and Get More!

This article is written in honor and memory of Tommo, the grizzly bear. RIP July 2021. By now, surely you’ve heard that you can join the zoo. But why? What if you only want to visit the zoo once or twice a year? What if you don't live very close to the zoo?

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

Woman Declared Incompetent: Murder Charges Dismissed

Tonesha Tonyae Collins, 35, of Fir Street, Winston-Salem was indicted in August 2017 for the shooting death of J. Won Kim, 53, who lived on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown. The shooting occurred in 2016 and Collins was captured on gas station security footage walking into the store and shooting Kim. The question hasn’t been whether or not Collins was responsible for the crime or even why the crime occurred, although the Kim family is deserving of those answers.

Read full story
1 comments
Asheboro, NC

The Butterfly Exhibit at Asheboro Zoo: a Must-See!

I was unprepared for the beauty I’d experience in the Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden at the Asheboro Zoo. Sure, it costs an extra $3.00. Sure, you have to walk over to the ticket booth to buy a ticket for it and then walk back. But trust me, it’s worth your 3 bucks and your time.

Read full story
Sophia, NC

Visiting 311 Flea Market in Sophia, NC

Being new to the Asheboro area, I couldn’t wait to visit nearby 311 Flea Market in Sophia, NC. When you’re from the south, nothing kicks off a weekend better than an early Saturday stroll through the local flea market. And 311 did not disappoint.

Read full story
2 comments
Asheboro, NC

Tips For Seeing More Animals at the Asheboro Zoo

When you go to the zoo at Asheboro, getting to see as many animals as possible seems a worthy goal. But there are a lot of factors that come into play. Sometimes it is too hot and many of the animals are either hiding or inactive. Sometimes you arrive at an exhibit and it is closed for renovations or the animals aren’t out in the viewing area.

Read full story
Asheboro, NC

NC Zoo at Asheboro: What You Need to Know Before Visiting

Entrance sign to the NC Zoological Park at Asheboro, NC,Photo by the author. Are you thinking of visiting the NC Zoological Park at Asheboro, NC? If you've never been or if it's been a while since your last visit, here's some helpful info for you as you plan your visit:

Read full story
Asheboro, NC

Jed’s Barbeque & Seafood in Asheboro, NC

This evening I paid my first visit to a barbeque place since moving into the Asheboro area, and Jed’s did not disappoint. If you’re from the south you know that a good barbeque place is worth its weight in gold. Most of the time these places are known for their down-home feeling and delicious southern food. Jed’s Barbeque & Seafood, I was hoping, would give me all of that southern comfort I am used to in a barbeque place.

Read full story
9 comments
Wilmington, NC

What Is the Mystery Grave in Airlie Gardens?

In 2019 Wilmington, NC (WECT) news reported that “Volunteers from the Cape Fear Garden Club worked Friday morning to restore Airlie Gardens’ “Mystery Grave,” which suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Florence.” But what is this mystery grave? Who is buried there?

Read full story
Hickory, NC

Visit Zahra Baker All Children's Playground at Kiwanis Park in Hickory NC

This park is unique as it provides fun for everyone. Providing special features on the playground, this park serves children with special needs, children who learn differently, and those who are differently-abled or wheelchair-abled. This fun, colorful, playground feature is complete with all kinds of developmental fun activities for all children, and it’s all in honor of one of our own, Zahra Baker.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy