Asheboro Parties to Ring in 2022

If there’s one thing Asheboro peeps know how to do, it's party. And to ring in the year 2022, after two consecutive rough years for us all, Asheboro is gearing up to bring in the new year with a bang. If you aren’t sure where to go to celebrate the turning over of the year, consider these events and happenings around town – and above all, be responsible and safe for the New Year’s celebrations!

While many Asheboro folks prefer to celebrate at home with friends and family, some do like to get out and about and spend time with other social butterflies. This year, with Covid in full swing, it’s not just the spirits and indulgences that can dampen your evening. Be safe and mask up for whatever event you choose to attend.

Asheboro Events for 2022 New Years

Event: New Years Eve Concert

Location: 234 Sunset Ave, Asheboro NC 27203

Price: $10

Details: The concert is being held at the Sunset Theatre and will feature Hindsight Bluegrass. The doors will open at 7pm on Friday, December 31, and the concert will be from 8:00 – 10:20 pm.

For More Info: Hindsight Bluegrass Website

Event: FSBC Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Celebration

Location: 218 South Fayetteville Street, Asheboro NC, 27203

Price: General Admission $25, VIP Admission $55

Details: An adult prom hosted by the Four Saints Brewing Company on Friday, December 31. The event is from 9 pm – 1 am. Dress up in themed costumes (encouraged but not required) and enjoy beer, wine, ciders, and mixed drinks.

For More Info: Website

Event: Lucky’s New Years Party with Secondhand Smoke

Location: 1224 E Dixie Dr # A﻿﻿ Asheboro, North Carolina 27203﻿

Price: Cost of Dinner and Drinks

Details: Come Eat, Drink, and Be Merry at Lucky’s Burger-N-Tap while listening to classic rock bank Secondhand Smoke perform. The party starts at 9 pm.

For More Info: Website

Event: New Year’s Eve Rockin’ Cosmic Party

Location: 309 W Fairfield Rd, High Point, NC 27263

Price: $95 (6 pm – 9 pm), $130 (10 pm – 1 am)

Details: From 6 – 9 pm enjoy unlimited bowling and a 1-topping pizza with a pitcher of soda for up to 5 bowlers. From 10 pm – 1am enjoy unlimited bowling and two 1-topping pizzas, 20 wings and a pitcher of soda for up to 5 bowlers. Shoe rentals are included in both. Hurry to reserve your lane now.

For More Info: Website

Event: Denim & Diamonds New Years Eve Party

Location: 121 S Centennial St. High Point, NC 27260

Price: $50

Details: The Centennial Station Art Center will have dancing with Smitty and The Jumpstarters playing all your favorite music. Plain and Fancy will be catering a full-plated dinner and the Whistle Stop Bar will be open with beer, wine, and mixed drinks. The party will be from 7 – 10 pm New Years Eve.

For More Info: Website

Event: Paint into the New Year!

Location: 2762 North Carolina 68 Ste #107, High Point, NC 27265

Price: $10 General Admission

Details: Distractions Art Studio is hosting a fun night of painting on December 31st from 8 pm – 12 am to ring in the new year. Distractions will offer a selection of bisques to choose from on sale from 15 – 25% off to paint as well as a raffle at midnight for a $100 gift card that can be used on a future visit to the studio.

For More Info: Website

Event: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Location: 341 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Price: $15 – 20

Details: Dress in your finest cocktail attire with your favorite mask and enjoy a masquerade ball to ring in the new year. The festivities will be from 10 pm – 2 am, and will be held at The Green Bean in Greensboro. The event is for guests 21+ and will have music, drinks and dancing.

For More Info: Website

From all of us here at NewsBreak, we wish you a safe New Year’s celebration and a happy and healthy new year!