Asheboro, NC

Have You Tried Asheboro's Laundry Lounge?

One Writer

Asheboro small business, the Laundry Lounge, is bringing comfort and style to your boring laundry day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPrMC_0cFMu8qb00
Laundry LoungePhoto by the author

Have you been using a laundromat in the Randleman or Asheboro area and think maybe it's time to find a better place to do your laundry? Yeah, me too. And lucky for me (and you) I found it. Laundry doesn't have to be such a terrible chore, especially if there's a nice place, reasonably priced, in the area. I went for my first visit today and I thought I'd share the experience with you.

Finding a New Laundromat

I had a huge conundrum today. I packed up all my laundry and lugged it to my car, drove to the crappy laundromat I hate going to every week, and there, on the door, was a "closed 'till Tuesday" sign. Well, I've been meaning to find a new one to use, since I've been so miserable at the one I've been going to up in Randleman. That place is always filthy, so hot in there it's uncomfortable, and to make matters worse – the machines are terrible. I've only seen the owners a few times on my frequent visits there and when I did they were fussing at customers or being rude and bossy with them.

Man, I really have hated spending my money there.

So, as I sat in the parking lot trying to figure out where to take all my bags of laundry, I just plugged in "laundromats near me" into good 'ol Google Maps and lucky for me, there was one nearby.

Off to the Laundry Lounge

The parking lot was rather bare when I arrived. I got out of my car and noticed some country music playing on a speaker outside. I could see a few people bustling about with their laundry inside the building. I gathered my things and went inside.

I was not prepared.

Most laundromats are smelly and look clinical, despite being rather filthy. This one looked like a Coffee shop and a laundromat got together and BAM – atmosphere. The decor was really nice and inviting. There was a snack area with drink and snack machines. Televisions. And really shiny machines.

Just LOOK at these dryers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hoadi_0cFMu8qb00
DryersPhoto by the author

I set my things down and began to load the machines (which, by the way, were as clean as they were shiny!). I was immediately greeted by a nice gentleman who I later learned was the owner. Once I got my machines loaded up I found a comfy spot to sit and began working on a crochet project I'd brought with me.

I observed the owner speaking with everyone in the building; kind, and friendly, and even carrying on conversations with the children there. I finally approached him and asked if this was his place. He said yes and introduced me to his wife. He told me that they had previously had some terrible experiences in laundromats and thought "there must be a better way to do this." So, they bought a laundromat and completely renovated it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asUri_0cFMu8qb00
Decor / free wifiPhoto by the author

I shared with him that I, too, had experienced some pretty awful times in laundromats and how impressed I was with how they'd set up the place. I asked if he would mind if I featured his business in an article so that other people in Asheboro could see what they are doing at Laundry Lounge. He said he'd love that – so here we are!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pv4RD_0cFMu8qb00
RestroomsPhoto by the author

About the Laundry Lounge

Owner: Bradley Leonard

Address: Laundry Lounge, 2407 N. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203

Phone: 336.225.7171 or 336.848.4617

  • Safe and secure environment with 24-hour surveillance
  • Full-time staff on-site during the day
  • Beautiful wooden folding tables
  • Multiple sitting areas
  • Full-service laundry with pick up and delivery available
  • Alterations available
  • Dry cleaning available
  • CLEAN and new washers and dryers in multiple load capacities
  • Affordable pricing
  • Televisions, snacks, free wifi

Laundry Lounge Website

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSpkr_0cFMu8qb00
Snack areaPhoto by the author

Leonard said he wanted to create a laundry service facility that "feels like doing laundry at home." Well, it certainly is far more friendly and inviting than other facilities I've patronaged. It had a cool coffe shop vibe that I loved. (I should have brought some coffee!!) All of their hard work to spruce up and renovate made me not only comfortable – but I actually ENJOYED doing my laundry.

I'd say that's a WIN. Stop by and tell Bradley you saw his business featured on NewsBreak! Support our local businesses making Asheboro proud!

