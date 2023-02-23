How To Prepare for Emergencies with Dogs

OmShantiPups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmgdJ_0kv3CawI00
Photo byPixabay

Whether you live in an area that experiences natural disasters on a regular basis, or you’re just preparing for the next big one, all pet owners need to be prepared for the worst case scenario of a natural disaster. What do we mean by disaster preparedness? We mean that you need to have a plan in place for both the small and large disasters that can happen.

As a dog parent, you should be extra mindful of the disasters that can happen and how to keep your pet safe. Here’s the best way to prepare your dog for natural disasters! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nMWF_0kv3CawI00
Roxy and Rico in AlaskaPhoto byOm Shanti Pups

When we were living in Alaska, we had a medium-size earthquake in the middle of the night. Luckily, it was pretty far south of us, and Roxy managed to sleep through it (OF COURSE!) while Rico grumbled a bit then fell right back to sleep.

Meanwhile, I grabbed my phone so I could check local Facebook pages to make sure I wasn’t imagining it! Luckily, we weren’t too affected other than some glasses in the kitchen clinking around.

Parts of southern Alaska were under a tsunami warning through the next morning and had to evacuate to the mountains until the threat passed.

It got me thinking of how prepared we should be for natural disasters and other emergencies where we need to leave the house QUICK. When we got hit by a 7.0 earthquake a couple years later these tips were the first thing that came to mind!

Now we live in Colorado, where natural disasters such as wildfires and flash floods are unfortunately quite common, so I’ve added a few more helpful tips to keep your family safe and help your animals during natural disasters.

Make Sure Your Dog is Properly Prepared

First and foremost, make sure that your dog is properly prepared for disasters. This means having enough food, water, and shelter handily available at all times. If you have a small pet, make sure their pet carrier is easily accessible and you’ve worked on training to get them to go inside it quickly.

Make sure that your dog is also properly trained to handle car rides for emergencies and possible public shelters.

If your dog isn’t properly trained, they may become agitated, aggressive, or destructive in an emergency, or may not be allowed in emergency pet shelters if it comes to that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgoSp_0kv3CawI00
Photo byOm Shanti Pups

Have a Pet Disaster Kit Ready

The main thing is to have a way to keep your pups safe in uncertain circumstances. Having an emergency kit for your pets ready to go at all times is immensely helpful.

I mentioned the importance of keeping an up-to-date collar with identification tags on your dog at all times in “Lost Dog? 4 Things You Need to Do”, and I want to emphasize that again. It's very important to have their current information on them in case you get separated.

I keep their favorite leashes in a cabinet in a closet by the front door, but it’s also a good idea to keep a spare set inside your car. I keep a couple sturdy leashes in the tire wheel well just in case. Old habit I picked up in Puerto Rico where I regularly found stray pups in need of rescue, and it's come in handy since!

To make things easier to grab in a hurry, I have a bag on top of the cabinet with emergency supplies – treats, poop bags, a first aid kit, extra medication for their medical conditions, a small bag of food, and some Purina Beneful Prepared Meals that Roxy & Rico really like and will actually eat, even under stressful situations.

Spoiling them with a favorite treat helps ease their anxiety; just don’t give too much so they don’t get an upset tummy! Grabbing one of their favorite toys can help ease their anxiety over the pet evacuation process, which can be quite stressful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ehiC_0kv3CawI00
Photo byOm Shanti Pups

Grab A Pet Health and Wellness Book

This dog health and wellness journal is so helpful for tracking your dog’s health and well-being! You can use it to record your dog’s vaccinations, medications, and other health information.

It’s also super helpful for monitoring your dog’s weight, diet, and exercise routine. This can help you to identify any potential health problems early on and to make sure that your dog is getting the best possible care to have a happy, healthy life!

Plus, it has an emergency evacuation checklist so you make sure you have everything you need to keep your dog safe.

Print Medical Records Or Email To Yourself

If you’re having to evacuate fast, you definitely don’t want to be rifling through papers looking for their vaccination records, or get turned away from hotels or shelters because you don’t have proof.

Keeping a paper copy in their go-bag means one less stress. I also take a photo with my phone and email it to myself with an easily searchable title like “Pet Vaccination Records” so it’s easily accessible. That way, I just grab the bag and have everything I need in one spot!

Have an Emergency Plan in Place

One of the most important things you can do is have a disaster plan in place.

This should include an evacuation plan should include information on a safe place where you and your dog will go, which of the local shelters you’ll head to, what to do if you can’t reach each other, the evacuation routes you’ll take, and how to contact family or friends or a trusted neighbor.

You’ll also want to have an idea of where local animal shelters are in case you and your pet get separated.

Creating an emergency plan can depend on the situation, but it’s good to have a general idea of what to do and where to go. I recommend reviewing potential routes and scenarios to come up with a plan in case communication methods are down.

For example, we decided that if an evacuation is necessary while Dan is at work, I’d head north with the pups and we set a meeting spot. Most emergency situations don’t leave much time to gather items, so try to have as much ready to go as possible at all times. 

Sign Up For Local Emergency Alerts

One way to ensure your safety during natural disasters is to sign up for local emergency alerts. By subscribing, you’ll be alerted in case of an emergency in your area, such as a severe storm, wildfire, or flood, as well as an evacuation order.

In addition to emergency alerts, make sure to keep an eye on local news and weather reports for updates on potential hazards.

Know Your Rights To Evacuate With Your Pets

The Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act (PETS) was created in 2005 to provide guidance and standards for the evacuation and transportation of pets during natural disasters.

This PETS act legislation establishes specific requirements for shelters, animal care facilities, transportation companies, and individuals who own or care for pets.

Add A Rescue Alert Sticker To Your Windows

One of the worst scenarios imaginable for pet parents is not being home when a natural disaster breaks out. When a nearby town had a wildfire shortly after we moved to the area, I saw a few posts about animals trapped at home and their owners were not allowed to return due to the evacuation orders.

A rescue alert sticker on prominent windows will let first responders know how many pets are inside, so they can at least free them if able. You can also add contact information for your cell phone or a family member so they can hopefully help your family be reunited!

Preparation is key during natural disasters – make sure you and your dog are prepared by following these pet disaster preparedness tips. They’ll go a long way to ensuring the whole family stays safe and out of harm’s way in an emergency!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dogs# dog health# dog safety# pets# dog care

Comments / 0

Published by

Om Shanti Pups is a dog health and lifestyle site that offers a variety of information and resources to help dog owners keep their dogs healthy and happy, and founded Active Dog Month each April.

Colorado Springs, CO
82 followers

More from OmShantiPups

Why Does My Dog Sleep Between My Legs?

Have you ever noticed your pup snuggling up between your legs while you sleep? Why does my dog sleep between my legs? It’s a common behavior among dogs, but why do they do it? All dogs have their own unique personalities and quirks, but there are a few reasons that may explain why your dog loves to curl up between your legs.

Read full story
2 comments

Signs Your Dog May Have Arthritis And What To Do About It

Arthritis in dogs is a painful ailment that can be caused by many factors, including genetics, ageing, obesity, or sudden changes in the weather. The good news is that there are several ways you can help your dog with this crippling disease and the chronic pain it brings.

Read full story

How to Have a Great Camping Trip with Your Dog

If you’re an avid camper, there’s no reason to leave your best friend at home. Dogs can make great camping companions and add a lot of enjoyment to your trip. Here’s what you need to know about bringing your dog camping, from why you should do it to how to make sure everyone has a great time and stays safe.

Read full story

How To Board Your Dog on Vacation and Have Peace of Mind!

It’s so hard to leave a dog when we go on vacation. Ideally, we’d be able to bring our furry family member with us everywhere, but a 12+ hour flight is a little much for Roxy and Rico, and I know many others have similar issues.

Read full story
15 comments

A Guide to Planning A Stress-Free Dog-Friendly Road Trip!

Planning a fun, enjoyable road trip for you and your dog is not an easy task. It requires time, research, and planning. To make it easier for you, I've put together this guide on how to plan the perfect dog friendly road trip.

Read full story

6 Tips for Speeding Up Your Dog’s Recovery Time

When our dogs get sick or suffer an injury, our first instinct is to do whatever we can to help them recover as quickly and comfortably as possible. The good news is that there are steps you can take to support your dog’s recovery and make the process relatively easy.

Read full story
3 comments

6 Wonderful Ways To Give Back To Your Local Animal Shelter

Animal shelters are in need of assistance to keep their animals safe and sheltered. The high cost of keeping pets safe combined with the pet overpopulation problem means that shelters are often filled to capacity with adoptable animals. There are many ways that you can help your local animal shelter.

Read full story

Walking A Nervous Dog – A Guide To Easing Their Anxiety

We all know walking our dogs is an important part of their daily routine. Daily walks provide them with physical exercise and mental stimulation, as well as an opportunity to socialize and explore the world around them. However, it can be such a challenge walking a nervous dog.

Read full story

Fun Winter Snow Day Activities For Dogs To Enjoy!

Winter days are definitely here, and for us humans, there’s no better activity during blizzards than curling up in front of the fire with steaming hot chocolate…or hot buttered rum for grown-ups! 😉

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy