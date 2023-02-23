How To Prepare for Emergencies with Dogs

Photo by Pixabay

Whether you live in an area that experiences natural disasters on a regular basis, or you’re just preparing for the next big one, all pet owners need to be prepared for the worst case scenario of a natural disaster. What do we mean by disaster preparedness? We mean that you need to have a plan in place for both the small and large disasters that can happen.

As a dog parent, you should be extra mindful of the disasters that can happen and how to keep your pet safe. Here’s the best way to prepare your dog for natural disasters!

Roxy and Rico in Alaska Photo by Om Shanti Pups

When we were living in Alaska, we had a medium-size earthquake in the middle of the night. Luckily, it was pretty far south of us, and Roxy managed to sleep through it (OF COURSE!) while Rico grumbled a bit then fell right back to sleep.

Meanwhile, I grabbed my phone so I could check local Facebook pages to make sure I wasn’t imagining it! Luckily, we weren’t too affected other than some glasses in the kitchen clinking around.

Parts of southern Alaska were under a tsunami warning through the next morning and had to evacuate to the mountains until the threat passed.

It got me thinking of how prepared we should be for natural disasters and other emergencies where we need to leave the house QUICK. When we got hit by a 7.0 earthquake a couple years later these tips were the first thing that came to mind!

Now we live in Colorado, where natural disasters such as wildfires and flash floods are unfortunately quite common, so I’ve added a few more helpful tips to keep your family safe and help your animals during natural disasters.

Make Sure Your Dog is Properly Prepared

First and foremost, make sure that your dog is properly prepared for disasters. This means having enough food, water, and shelter handily available at all times. If you have a small pet, make sure their pet carrier is easily accessible and you’ve worked on training to get them to go inside it quickly.

Make sure that your dog is also properly trained to handle car rides for emergencies and possible public shelters.

If your dog isn’t properly trained, they may become agitated, aggressive, or destructive in an emergency, or may not be allowed in emergency pet shelters if it comes to that.

Photo by Om Shanti Pups

Have a Pet Disaster Kit Ready

The main thing is to have a way to keep your pups safe in uncertain circumstances. Having an emergency kit for your pets ready to go at all times is immensely helpful.

I mentioned the importance of keeping an up-to-date collar with identification tags on your dog at all times in “Lost Dog? 4 Things You Need to Do”, and I want to emphasize that again. It's very important to have their current information on them in case you get separated.

I keep their favorite leashes in a cabinet in a closet by the front door, but it’s also a good idea to keep a spare set inside your car. I keep a couple sturdy leashes in the tire wheel well just in case. Old habit I picked up in Puerto Rico where I regularly found stray pups in need of rescue, and it's come in handy since!

To make things easier to grab in a hurry, I have a bag on top of the cabinet with emergency supplies – treats, poop bags, a first aid kit, extra medication for their medical conditions, a small bag of food, and some Purina Beneful Prepared Meals that Roxy & Rico really like and will actually eat, even under stressful situations.

Spoiling them with a favorite treat helps ease their anxiety; just don’t give too much so they don’t get an upset tummy! Grabbing one of their favorite toys can help ease their anxiety over the pet evacuation process, which can be quite stressful.

Photo by Om Shanti Pups

Grab A Pet Health and Wellness Book

This dog health and wellness journal is so helpful for tracking your dog’s health and well-being! You can use it to record your dog’s vaccinations, medications, and other health information.

It’s also super helpful for monitoring your dog’s weight, diet, and exercise routine. This can help you to identify any potential health problems early on and to make sure that your dog is getting the best possible care to have a happy, healthy life!

Plus, it has an emergency evacuation checklist so you make sure you have everything you need to keep your dog safe.

Print Medical Records Or Email To Yourself

If you’re having to evacuate fast, you definitely don’t want to be rifling through papers looking for their vaccination records, or get turned away from hotels or shelters because you don’t have proof.

Keeping a paper copy in their go-bag means one less stress. I also take a photo with my phone and email it to myself with an easily searchable title like “Pet Vaccination Records” so it’s easily accessible. That way, I just grab the bag and have everything I need in one spot!

Have an Emergency Plan in Place

One of the most important things you can do is have a disaster plan in place.

This should include an evacuation plan should include information on a safe place where you and your dog will go, which of the local shelters you’ll head to, what to do if you can’t reach each other, the evacuation routes you’ll take, and how to contact family or friends or a trusted neighbor.

You’ll also want to have an idea of where local animal shelters are in case you and your pet get separated.

Creating an emergency plan can depend on the situation, but it’s good to have a general idea of what to do and where to go. I recommend reviewing potential routes and scenarios to come up with a plan in case communication methods are down.

For example, we decided that if an evacuation is necessary while Dan is at work, I’d head north with the pups and we set a meeting spot. Most emergency situations don’t leave much time to gather items, so try to have as much ready to go as possible at all times.

Sign Up For Local Emergency Alerts

One way to ensure your safety during natural disasters is to sign up for local emergency alerts. By subscribing, you’ll be alerted in case of an emergency in your area, such as a severe storm, wildfire, or flood, as well as an evacuation order.

In addition to emergency alerts, make sure to keep an eye on local news and weather reports for updates on potential hazards.

Know Your Rights To Evacuate With Your Pets

The Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act (PETS) was created in 2005 to provide guidance and standards for the evacuation and transportation of pets during natural disasters.

This PETS act legislation establishes specific requirements for shelters, animal care facilities, transportation companies, and individuals who own or care for pets.

Add A Rescue Alert Sticker To Your Windows

One of the worst scenarios imaginable for pet parents is not being home when a natural disaster breaks out. When a nearby town had a wildfire shortly after we moved to the area, I saw a few posts about animals trapped at home and their owners were not allowed to return due to the evacuation orders.

A rescue alert sticker on prominent windows will let first responders know how many pets are inside, so they can at least free them if able. You can also add contact information for your cell phone or a family member so they can hopefully help your family be reunited!

Preparation is key during natural disasters – make sure you and your dog are prepared by following these pet disaster preparedness tips. They’ll go a long way to ensuring the whole family stays safe and out of harm’s way in an emergency!