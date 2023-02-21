Signs Your Dog May Have Arthritis And What To Do About It

OmShantiPups

Arthritis in dogs is a painful ailment that can be caused by many factors, including genetics, ageing, obesity, or sudden changes in the weather. The good news is that there are several ways you can help your dog with this crippling disease and the chronic pain it brings.

Arthritis in dogs is a condition that causes inflammation of the joints. It can also cause pain, stiffness, and limited range of motion. Dogs typically experience symptoms between the ages of nine and 14 years old, and it’s important for dog owners to be aware of the signs and symptoms.

Symptoms vary depending on which of your dog’s joints are affected, but it typically involves both front or back legs. Some symptoms may include limping, difficulty jumping up or down stairs, or favoring of certain legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2kiT_0kv1NuEz00
Photo byPixabay

Causes of Arthritis in Dogs

Arthritis can be caused by a number of factors which have been listed below:

  • Age
  • Injuries to the ligaments or cartilage
  • Decreased mobility in a joint due to an injury or an illness
  • Development of inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or psoriatic arthritis
  • Bone overgrowth from injury, infection, or tumor near a joint
  • Sudden weight gain
  • Overuse of a joint
  • Congenital factors such as hip dysplasia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TjmW_0kv1NuEz00
Photo byPixabay

What Are The Symptoms of Arthritis In Dogs

Are you noticing that your dog is favoring one paw? Maybe he seems a little lethargic or has trouble walking. If you’re noticing these or any other symptoms of arthritis in your dog, it’s time to take action.

The symptoms of arthritis in dogs can vary, but they generally include pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints. Your dog may also have trouble walking, moving his neck, or chewing.

Common Arthritis Symptoms in Dogs

  • Hesitant to move
  • Avoids being touched
  • Some dogs may exhibit aggressive behavior towards other animals or humans.
  • Lameness or stiffness
  • Yelping when moving painful arthritic joints
  • Swelling in joints 

How To Keep Your Dog’s Joints Healthy

As a pet parent, our responsibility is to keep our dogs happy and healthy. One of the most common reasons for joint pain in dogs is arthritis which affects over 70% of all dogs by the time they are 10 years old.

There are three major types of arthritis in dogs- osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and arthritis caused by hip dysplasia.

Osteoarthritis affects the cartilage in the joints- this is what keeps our bones from rubbing against each other when we move around.

Rheumatoid arthritis causes inflammation of synovial tissue which can lead to painful swelling in joints and bone loss. Rheumatoid arthritis is relatively rare in dogs, but can occur in small breed dogs and greyhounds.

Hip dysplasia is usually caused by genetics but it can also be caused by environmental factors like obesity or extreme changes in temperature or activity level.

Dog Foods That are Best For Joint Health

Joint health problems are common among dogs, especially for older dogs. Ailed joints can lead to mobility problems which can cause pain and discomfort.

The best food for joints in dogs are those that have glucosamine, chondroitin, Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins.

There are lots of dog foods that are specially made for joint health, so if you have an arthritic dog it may be a good option. These help the dog’s cartilage stay healthy, which is important because it reduces the risk of canine arthritis or other joint problems later on in life.

Your dog's veterinarian is the best resource on finding a healthy option for your dog. Just keep in mind to transition your dog's food slowly to avoid any upset tummy issues!

When our Ginger was getting older, we also made sure to add fish oil to her meals, as well as treating her to a glucosamine supplement daily to keep our senior dog moving with as healthy joints as possible.

Joint supplements plus regular exercise (even just a walk around our large yard) kept her joints nice and healthy until she was 15 years old!

Now that our Puerto Rican rescues are 9 year old puppies (seriously, they still act like puppies so they're my forever puppies!) they've been getting the same beneficial additions to their diet as well!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EyLz_0kv1NuEz00
Photo byPixabay

Exercises That Keep Your Dog’s Joints Healthy

The exercises you do with your dog will affect their joints in different ways. Exercise can help keep their joints healthy and prevent osteoarthritis, but it also works the muscles in the body and improves cardiovascular health.

Exercise is important for your dog’s hips, knees, spine, and shoulders because these are where they carry most of their weight. Dogs with arthritis and joint damage might need special exercise to help them move around more easily, and extra support to keep them at a healthy weight.

Your dog’s veterinarian will be able to advise you on what exercises are best for your pet’s age and fitness level, but some generally beneficial exercises that can be done at home include walking on a leash, swimming, and nose work.

They can also work with you on a treatment plan, physical therapy, and possibly prescribe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or other form of pain medication to improve their quality of life on extra painful days.

If you have a pool, swimming is one of the best low-impact exercise activities for dogs with arthritis. The buoyancy of being in the water combined with the light resistance of water is a great way to exercise without overexertion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAxxd_0kv1NuEz00
Photo byPixabay

The Best Supplements For Dogs With Arthritis

As with any health issue, it’s important to speak to your vet about what treatment options may be available for your dog. They will be able to give you advice on what might help ease your dog’s pain and discomfort.

Some helpful natural supplement options we’ve used for our dogs:

Fish Oil – This is my #1 recommendation! Fish oil has SO many benefits, from reducing joint inflammation and lubricating joints, to helping keep a shiny coat and soothing skin allergies. The omega-3 fatty acids are so beneficial! It can even help reduce shedding! Check out this post for even more benefits of fish oil.

Glucosamine – This is naturally found in healthy cartilage, but production slows down as your dog ages. Supplements can help rebuild the cartilage, which improves joint function and helps them be more active.

Chondroitin – Like glucosamine, chondroitin is found in the body naturally. When they are paired together, it has an even more beneficial effect on your dog’s joints and movement.

MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) – MSM is an organic sulfur compound that has a ton of benefits! It helps repel parasites, minimizes inflammation, and can help with allergies and neurological disorders. 

Green Lipped Mussel – An anti-inflammatory that is a wonderful source of vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and amino acids. It’s also full of Omega-3 fats, antioxidants, and many more nutrients.

Turmeric – Turmeric can play an important role in managing arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It’s extremely helpful for treating dogs with stiff joints and can even work better than aspirin!

Again, it's best to partner with your vet to determine the best combination to keep your dog as healthy and happy as possible!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog health# dogs# pets# animals# dog

Comments / 0

Published by

Om Shanti Pups is a dog health and lifestyle site that offers a variety of information and resources to help dog owners keep their dogs healthy and happy, and founded Active Dog Month each April.

Colorado Springs, CO
82 followers

More from OmShantiPups

Why Does My Dog Sleep Between My Legs?

Have you ever noticed your pup snuggling up between your legs while you sleep? Why does my dog sleep between my legs? It’s a common behavior among dogs, but why do they do it? All dogs have their own unique personalities and quirks, but there are a few reasons that may explain why your dog loves to curl up between your legs.

Read full story
2 comments

How To Prepare for Emergencies with Dogs

Whether you live in an area that experiences natural disasters on a regular basis, or you’re just preparing for the next big one, all pet owners need to be prepared for the worst case scenario of a natural disaster. What do we mean by disaster preparedness? We mean that you need to have a plan in place for both the small and large disasters that can happen.

Read full story

How to Have a Great Camping Trip with Your Dog

If you’re an avid camper, there’s no reason to leave your best friend at home. Dogs can make great camping companions and add a lot of enjoyment to your trip. Here’s what you need to know about bringing your dog camping, from why you should do it to how to make sure everyone has a great time and stays safe.

Read full story

How To Board Your Dog on Vacation and Have Peace of Mind!

It’s so hard to leave a dog when we go on vacation. Ideally, we’d be able to bring our furry family member with us everywhere, but a 12+ hour flight is a little much for Roxy and Rico, and I know many others have similar issues.

Read full story
15 comments

A Guide to Planning A Stress-Free Dog-Friendly Road Trip!

Planning a fun, enjoyable road trip for you and your dog is not an easy task. It requires time, research, and planning. To make it easier for you, I've put together this guide on how to plan the perfect dog friendly road trip.

Read full story

6 Tips for Speeding Up Your Dog’s Recovery Time

When our dogs get sick or suffer an injury, our first instinct is to do whatever we can to help them recover as quickly and comfortably as possible. The good news is that there are steps you can take to support your dog’s recovery and make the process relatively easy.

Read full story
3 comments

6 Wonderful Ways To Give Back To Your Local Animal Shelter

Animal shelters are in need of assistance to keep their animals safe and sheltered. The high cost of keeping pets safe combined with the pet overpopulation problem means that shelters are often filled to capacity with adoptable animals. There are many ways that you can help your local animal shelter.

Read full story

Walking A Nervous Dog – A Guide To Easing Their Anxiety

We all know walking our dogs is an important part of their daily routine. Daily walks provide them with physical exercise and mental stimulation, as well as an opportunity to socialize and explore the world around them. However, it can be such a challenge walking a nervous dog.

Read full story

Fun Winter Snow Day Activities For Dogs To Enjoy!

Winter days are definitely here, and for us humans, there’s no better activity during blizzards than curling up in front of the fire with steaming hot chocolate…or hot buttered rum for grown-ups! 😉

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy