Deep Work, Modern Renaissance Person, Time Management and Grit

Omri Hurwitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQ6sj_0lCwAL4H00
Photo byOmri Hurwitz Media

Launching a startup is not a walk in the park. From talking to VCs, closing deals, and intense time management, to research and development, every entrepreneur knows that starting a business from the ground up is like pushing a boulder up a mountain.

On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined by Ian Sanders, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Cape, a stealth startup in the field of healthcare analytics. We talk about his journey as a special forces operator turned security consultant turned software engineer turned CEO, the inception of Blue Cape, and what it takes for an entrepreneur to succeed in today’s competitive business environment.

Omri: Thank you so much for being on the show. Tell me something about yourself and your background.

Ian: I come from a security background. I started as a special forces operator in Unit 217 which is my military service. Afterward, I went into the world of security contracting. So I became a security consultant for the leading mining companies in the world, and I did that for quite a bit of time. That’s also when I tried starting a security consulting company dealing in the mining industry, which was my first taste of entrepreneurship and got me so hooked. I tried to give a go of it, couldn’t make it, and that’s life. You just pick up and keep on moving, and that’s it. I decided to come back to Israel and started exploring computer science and started building all these applications, and different products, and got super interested in the world of environmental surveillance, and basically, when COVID-19 hit us, we saw how these little respiratory diseases are able to cause massive disruption in multiple markets, and almost crashed the world economy at the time. It became extremely clear to me that instead of trying to build these weather prediction models at the time, there was this entirely new field of respiratory disease models that we need to overcome. We need to have that data. We need to provide that data. And that’s what Blue Cape is here to do, at the end of the day.

Omri: Can you talk more about what Blue Cape does?

Ian: We consider ourselves as a synergy of health and environment where they both come together. We work more on respiratory diseases directly. First, with the virus – COVID-19, influenza, then eventually we move on to COPD and asthma.

Omri: Take me to your day-to-day life right now. What does it look like?

Ian: In the very beginning, we were really grinding it out, but now, we’re doing more on long sales cycle enterprise deals. The deals that we’re doing right now, in particular, are in motion with the number of clients, and it’s really about building our presentations, going to this meeting, going to that meeting, setting up our partnership channel, finding the right people, and setting everything up to be completely ready, so the minute that we launch in the US, we’ll take the entire market.

Omri: We now have different levels of entrepreneurs. How do you think the level of the playing field changes with each level?

Ian: An entrepreneur becomes much more strategic as the company grows. It’s like being in a team. The higher you go up in ranking and the more people you have, the bigger the organization that you need to understand, and the more strategic your thinking needs to be, both short-term and long-term.

I really give credit to Elon Musk because I think he’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest entrepreneur of the 21st century, because even at his current stage with everything that he’s doing, he’s willing to directly go to the head of R&D or head of DevOps, and he would have a good understanding of what exactly needs to be done. That’s exactly what a CEO needs to do.

Omri: These days, some CEOs and leaders are no longer doing the work. I think the leading entrepreneurs, they’re able to set out a few hours a day to actually do meaningful, deep work. What’s your take on that?

Ian: Peter Thiel said that the greatest entrepreneurs are not the super experts. They’re not the person with the perfect GPA. They’re not going to be those types of people. It’s the generalists. It’s the people who are decent in machine learning, have a good understanding of engineering, good understanding of distribution channels, etc. They have 10 or 15 skill sets that are good. There is no total lack of information, and they can combine all those things together into a very deadly combination.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Startups# Leaders# Leadership# Time management# Deep work

Comments / 0

Published by

Omri Hurwitz is a Tech Marketer and Media Strategist. His client portfolio consists of some of the leading companies and start-ups in Tech. He writes for several media channels including Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Tipranks, The Times Of Israel, New York Tech, Investing.com, Newsbreak, The VentureCation, Hackernoon, Benzinga, and more.

New York, NY
131 followers

More from Omri Hurwitz

The Next Web, ChatGPT, and The Creator Economy

Since its launch, ChatGPT has been revolutionizing a multitude of industries globally. To navigate this disruption, employees must develop skills to work alongside AI and harness its power for the greater good. What’s more, employers must promote a stronger human-tech relationship to their team members to leverage not just their tech skills, but also their human skills.

Read full story

Video Marketing, Surfing, Ryan Breslow, and What's Next for Media

The way people consume video content has undergone a significant evolution in recent years. With the rise of platforms like YouTube Shorts, IG Reels, and TikTok, there has been a surge in both short and long-form videos, catering to people's varying attention spans and preferences.

Read full story

Becoming Indistractable, Time Management, Focus, and ChatGPT

The emergence of ChatGPT has stirred major buzz around the world and massive disruptions across multiple industries. Along with its potential to optimize business processes and operations, skeptics and traditionalists still think that it’s a major cause of distraction than a helpful tool to assist humans.

Read full story

TipRanks, Next Gen Investing, Hedge Funds, and Advice for Entrepreneurs

The FinTech industry used to be very secretive when it came to the transparency of data from analysts. But with the emergence of machine learning and AI, alongside cutting-edge solutions to bridge this gap, analysts and contributors are now held accountable, and layman investors are offered simplified information for more sound and efficient financial decision-making.

Read full story

Forbes, Creator Economy, Brand Deals, and The Rise of Influencers

The content creator economy has grown by leaps and bounds since the world heard of it 5 years ago. From channel monetization, and brand dealerships, to building an empire, the sky’s the limit for every creator who wants to venture out onto “the next leap.”

Read full story

Gigi Levy-Weiss Time Management Tips, Speed, Laser Focus, and Book Recommendations

Every entrepreneur knows that speed is key to a startup’s success. From implementing agile methods to honing a fast-paced workspace culture, moving at a fast rate is paramount to test assumptions, develop resilience, and be 5 steps ahead of the competition.

Read full story

VentureBeat, ChatGPT, and Emerging Tech Trends to Check Out

Machine learning and AI have been revolutionizing the tech industry over the last several years. And with the emergence of new breakthroughs like generative AI, boundaries are continuously pushed and innovations are relentlessly driven.

Read full story

2023 Marketing Trends, Podcast Optimization, and The Art of Networking

The digital media landscape is displaying immense promise for brand awareness, growth, and overall profitability for companies of all sizes. By knowing the key trends and optimizing content, leaders from a multitude of industries can leverage and optimize their content to maximize their full potential.

Read full story

RiseUp, NBA of Fintech, Measuring Goals, and Productivity Tips

CEOs are constantly faced with a myriad of challenges and an avalanche of tasks on a daily basis. From delegating work to the right team members, and mentoring employees, to prioritizing tasks, it takes skill, precision, and confidence to run a company and be the captain of the ship.

Read full story

Peech 2.0, Video Marketing at Scale, and Building a Content Marketing Machine

Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate.

Read full story

Marketing Attribution, Media Amplification, and Client's Egos

The gaps in modern marketing attribution are constantly challenging marketers and advertisers left and right. From measuring indefinite metrics, and gauging ROI, to managing clients’ expectations, it’s a slippery slope that requires innovation, creativity, skills, and patience.

Read full story

Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism

Elon Musk has been creating polarizing headlines since his Twitter acquisition. From the abrupt layoffs to the promotion of citizen journalism, the platform is currently undergoing a major, public overhaul that the entire world is equally enjoying and stressing about.

Read full story

Tech News Playlist: Apple Co-Founder is Back with New Company, HydroTech Startup Address Water Problems in Africa

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

Tech Influencers, Monetization, and The Future of LinkedIn

B2B Influencer Marketing is one of the hottest trends that has recently emerged in the marketing scene. From brand awareness, ambassadorship, to creator monetization, the win-win symbiotic relationship that this movement has opened for companies and content creators is insurmountable.

Read full story

Tech News Playlist: She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

Optimizing HR, Running a Startup with Your Spouse, and Boosting Employee Benefits

HR professionals are constantly facing challenges. From the lack of data to benchmark employee rewards and compensation to an insufficient understanding of the bigger picture, the industry gap is glaring and calls for a cutting-edge solution to fill the void.

Read full story

Exclusive Interview with Billionaire Entrepreneur Ryan Breslow

Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Marketing Optimization, Importance of MultiLayer Touchpoints, and Tik Tok For Startups

B2B marketing is all about constantly navigating multiple touchpoints and discovering platforms to achieve maximum efficiency. While it’s an uphill battle, it yields valuable outputs if done right. Paired with creativity and a strong business mind, startups can scale content creation and brand awareness even with limited resources.

Read full story

Building a Dominant B2B Brand, Combining Strategy with Tactics, and The Modern Marketer Archetype

B2B startups are constantly navigating the road to brand awareness and company growth. As the era of digital marketing further advances, nailing the balancing act of efficient strategies and bulletproof marketing has never been more urgent.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy