TipRanks, Next Gen Investing, Hedge Funds, and Advice for Entrepreneurs

Omri Hurwitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjEJv_0kV3pU8b00
Photo byOmri Hurwitz Media

The FinTech industry used to be very secretive when it came to the transparency of data from analysts. But with the emergence of machine learning and AI, alongside cutting-edge solutions to bridge this gap, analysts and contributors are now held accountable, and layman investors are offered simplified information for more sound and efficient financial decision-making.

On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined by Uri Gruenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder at TipRanks, a state-of-the-art tool that levels the playing field for investors by providing analyst accountability and simplified research tools.

Today, we talk about the idea behind the inception of TipRanks, what this software exposed in the industry, the role of ML/AI in the process of simplifying data, and what makes it stand out from other industry players.

Omri: Can you tell us where the idea behind TipRanks came from?

Uri: This was an evolution of an idea. When we started, we had one single feature, which was to measure the performance of cell site analysts. The world of investment was lacking transparency. Retail investors such as myself and my friends were getting their advice online, and as retail investors, we’re very responsive to the content. The idea came from a personal bad investment that I made after following bad advice, which led me to think that there should be more transparency. Basically, we were the first company in the world to measure the performance of what any analyst is saying, then we started using machine learning to measure what every financial blogger is saying. And then we basically started to expand our services until we became the resource platform that we are today.

It is important to say that our goal is to level the playing field for retail investors. Bloomberg is very institutional-oriented, and we have a lot of institutional clients as well. But our goal is that every average person can access the same level of research.

Omri; In terms of machine learning and AI, how do you incorporate that into the software?

Uri: At the end of the day, we’re a natural language processing company. What we do is we analyze financial service websites, financial blogs, and social media, and then we started adding analyst’s research, corporate findings, and whatnot. And a lot of these datasets are very structured, and when it’s structured, we use what is called a “rule-based technology” because, for instance, if I want to understand what an analyst is saying, I know he will always use the terminologies like “overweight,” “underperform,” “reiterated,” “upgraded,” “downgraded,” etc. or a dictionary of about 500 words. When we want to analyze more complicated datasets such as social media or financial blogs, many times it will have grammar mistakes. They can be sarcastic, they can make general mistakes, and they can change their minds – it’s unstructured. In order to analyze it properly, you need to use machine learning which is a statistical algorithm. In order to do that, we need to train our software for years so it can get to the maximum accuracy possible in terms of NLP.

Now, we’re looking into the new revolution of OpenAI to see what we can do with that as well and create real-time content that simplifies complicated stories.

Omri: What makes TipRanks different from other players in the market?

Uri: We are obsessed with simplifying things for layman investors. There’s one thing we really disrupted, which is transparency in Wall Street and holding analysts accountable, which was something that no one has ever done before, and we also made everyone hold their contributors accountable.

Omri: What are your thoughts about the industry, analysts, hedge fund managers, etc. after TipRanks was put into action?

Uri: Before we started TipRanks, we thought there needs to be a solution on how good anyone is at giving advice. After starting TipRanks, we realized that the real challenge is making this advice publicly available. It’s so difficult to get one database showing you all this information. No one wants to license us the detailed list of what every analyst is saying, only the high-level consensus, which led us to understand that this is an even bigger challenge than holding them accountable.

In terms of performance, my initial thought was some analysts are good, and some analysts are bad. Some of the best analysts have been outperforming year after year, and if you look at the top 100, there’s a nice list of analysts who are there year after year. In terms of hedge funds, the truth is we can only access a part of the story because they don’t need to report their positions on a daily basis. Also, they are not required to report any short positions that they have.

Omri: Who are some of your favorite big-time investors?

Uri: I’m a big fan of Carl Aiken. I saw a documentary about him, and he’s such a smart guy. I love how active he is in his positions. He really sees things and says them as they are.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fintech# finance technology# hedge fund# leaders# entreprenueur

Comments / 0

Published by

Omri Hurwitz is a Tech Marketer and Media Strategist. His client portfolio consists of some of the leading companies and start-ups in Tech. He writes for several media channels including Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Tipranks, The Times Of Israel, New York Tech, Investing.com, Newsbreak, The VentureCation, Hackernoon, Benzinga, and more.

New York, NY
129 followers

More from Omri Hurwitz

Forbes, Creator Economy, Brand Deals, and The Rise of Influencers

The content creator economy has grown by leaps and bounds since the world heard of it 5 years ago. From channel monetization, and brand dealerships, to building an empire, the sky’s the limit for every creator who wants to venture out onto “the next leap.”

Read full story

Gigi Levy-Weiss Time Management Tips, Speed, Laser Focus, and Book Recommendations

Every entrepreneur knows that speed is key to a startup’s success. From implementing agile methods to honing a fast-paced workspace culture, moving at a fast rate is paramount to test assumptions, develop resilience, and be 5 steps ahead of the competition.

Read full story

VentureBeat, ChatGPT, and Emerging Tech Trends to Check Out

Machine learning and AI have been revolutionizing the tech industry over the last several years. And with the emergence of new breakthroughs like generative AI, boundaries are continuously pushed and innovations are relentlessly driven.

Read full story

2023 Marketing Trends, Podcast Optimization, and The Art of Networking

The digital media landscape is displaying immense promise for brand awareness, growth, and overall profitability for companies of all sizes. By knowing the key trends and optimizing content, leaders from a multitude of industries can leverage and optimize their content to maximize their full potential.

Read full story

RiseUp, NBA of Fintech, Measuring Goals, and Productivity Tips

CEOs are constantly faced with a myriad of challenges and an avalanche of tasks on a daily basis. From delegating work to the right team members, and mentoring employees, to prioritizing tasks, it takes skill, precision, and confidence to run a company and be the captain of the ship.

Read full story

Peech 2.0, Video Marketing at Scale, and Building a Content Marketing Machine

Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate.

Read full story

Marketing Attribution, Media Amplification, and Client's Egos

The gaps in modern marketing attribution are constantly challenging marketers and advertisers left and right. From measuring indefinite metrics, and gauging ROI, to managing clients’ expectations, it’s a slippery slope that requires innovation, creativity, skills, and patience.

Read full story

Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism

Elon Musk has been creating polarizing headlines since his Twitter acquisition. From the abrupt layoffs to the promotion of citizen journalism, the platform is currently undergoing a major, public overhaul that the entire world is equally enjoying and stressing about.

Read full story

Tech News Playlist: Apple Co-Founder is Back with New Company, HydroTech Startup Address Water Problems in Africa

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

Tech Influencers, Monetization, and The Future of LinkedIn

B2B Influencer Marketing is one of the hottest trends that has recently emerged in the marketing scene. From brand awareness, ambassadorship, to creator monetization, the win-win symbiotic relationship that this movement has opened for companies and content creators is insurmountable.

Read full story

Tech News Playlist: She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

Optimizing HR, Running a Startup with Your Spouse, and Boosting Employee Benefits

HR professionals are constantly facing challenges. From the lack of data to benchmark employee rewards and compensation to an insufficient understanding of the bigger picture, the industry gap is glaring and calls for a cutting-edge solution to fill the void.

Read full story

Exclusive Interview with Billionaire Entrepreneur Ryan Breslow

Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Marketing Optimization, Importance of MultiLayer Touchpoints, and Tik Tok For Startups

B2B marketing is all about constantly navigating multiple touchpoints and discovering platforms to achieve maximum efficiency. While it’s an uphill battle, it yields valuable outputs if done right. Paired with creativity and a strong business mind, startups can scale content creation and brand awareness even with limited resources.

Read full story

Building a Dominant B2B Brand, Combining Strategy with Tactics, and The Modern Marketer Archetype

B2B startups are constantly navigating the road to brand awareness and company growth. As the era of digital marketing further advances, nailing the balancing act of efficient strategies and bulletproof marketing has never been more urgent.

Read full story

Meet The Entrepreneur: Eyal Yair, CEO, 1MRobotics

Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Alexa and SalesForce Had a Baby: It's Called Winn.AI

The inconvenience of salespeople’s approach to data capturing and CRM integration has long existed. And for decades, the traditional sales cycle and process model has been the norm that reps and leaders simply have to navigate through. But as B2B industries become more competitive in the digital age, the need to overhaul obsolete, manual practices has never been this urgent.

Read full story

Tech News Playlist: Nigerian Serial Entrepreneur Back with Venture Studio, and Retail Tech Startup Wins Ignite 2022

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

What's Next For Media? Substack, Decentralized Media, and MultiTouchpoint Marketing

The role of social media in B2B marketing is rapidly evolving, and traditional media are relentlessly catching up, transforming their models into progressive outlets. As end users change the way they consume content, the need for quality overhaul is the top priority for publications.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy