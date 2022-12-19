Peech 2.0, Video Marketing at Scale, and Building a Content Marketing Machine

Photo by Omri Hurwitz Media

Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate.

On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined by Danielle Dafni , CEO, and Co-Founder of Peech – an Israel-based startup that is set to revolutionize the content creation industry with the introduction of the first and only smart automatic video editing and management platform.

Today, Danielle talks about the launch of their latest product, Peech 2.0, how they leverage Generative AI, NLP, and machine learning, and what makes this platform different from other video solutions in the market.

Omri: So, tell us something about yourself and your background in video editing and managing media.

Danielle: I was actually part of the video industry my whole life. When I decided that I wanted to become a professional video editor, I bought my first video editing station and I decided to be a freelancer. I started working with companies where I learned everything, not just about the video industry or how to create videos, but also how videos play a crucial role in the marketing effort of big companies and how they use it. I noticed that there’s a specific type of video, all the verbal content videos: the videos where you can see the presenter sitting in front of a camera and just providing information. For me, as a video editor, it was very easy to work on, because what I needed to do back then was understand the content and visualize things, but it didn’t take me a lot of time to do, but on the other hand, it was very expensive for the companies, and they didn’t succeed to build like a machine to create lots of videos, so this is when the idea of Peech came into my mind.

Omri: You guys are about to launch Peech 2.0. Can you tell us something about this new product and what we can expect?

Danielle: One of the things that we basically are doing is take my hands and replace them with technology. For content marketing teams, what you need is to have the option of generating unlimited videos in no time, and to make sure that you publish new content every 2 days. So, we developed a flexible machine that you, as a content marketing team, just have to calibrate based on your brand guidelines or marketing needs. And within seconds, the Peech platform just takes the material of the verbal content video, analyzes the content itself, and visually packs it within seconds. Another thing we wanted them to feel like is that they have the independence to do it themselves – without the dependency on video editors, graphic designers, After Effects experts, etc. to be able to create unlimited versions for each video so they can generate about a hundred a month.

Omri: Since the pandemic, there’s been a rise in video solution platforms due to the popularity of Tik Tok, YouTube shorts, IG reels, etc. What makes you guys different from the rest of the competition?

Danielle: I don’t think the story is about video specifically. I think the story is much bigger than that because we are talking about content. From video, you can download an audio or a text – video is just the starting point. So one of the things we needed to make sure of is that we’re not doing the same things with the other solutions today. But we did ask content marketing teams, “why are you not using the other platforms?” and one of the things we learned is that they don’t have the knowledge and expertise of a video editor. The other thing we do differently is basically analyzing the content itself, so we learn everything about the company, the context, and the most important words and sentences that we need to emphasize. Basically, Peech knows how to take care of content, visualize it, and replace these experts to help businesses save time and money.

Omri: Peech is called “Peech AI.” Can you tell us more about how the technology inside Peech works, particularly AI and NLP?

Danielle: It’s all about the context. It’s all about understanding the context itself and generating videos specific to a particular company. From that content, we understand the context so we know what’s the right music for this video. Generative AI, for example – we’re in a time where you can create anything online with these amazing tools. You just need to write a sentence and you will get an image. You just need to describe what mood you are in and you will get the music you want. What Peech does is to take all these types of content – the music, the audio, the voiceover, the image, the footage, and our job is to merge them together to create a video that’s unique and personalized for this team to be able to provide them the marketing results they need. So it’s not just about creating a piece of video – it’s about creating a strategy.

Almost 50% of consumers need to see at least 5 pieces of content before they contact your salesperson, so you need to be out there. You need to be not just on LinkedIn or Facebook. So we use all our AI and machine learning capabilities to make sure that it all starts with the content itself. So you and I, we won’t get the same video.

Omri: We talked a lot about Peech and its tech capabilities. Who is this product for?

Danielle: So we turn to content marketing teams because basically, this is their goal: to create more content, better content, and take advantage of the content they already have. So we want to provide them with the right tool. I can’t say that we don’t have customers right now that are influencers, and people that create digital content, etc. But this is not our main target audience just for one reason: the content marketing teams have a real problem which is the inability to get the most out of the potential with what they have to do their job right. From our perspective, we want to design this tool for them to give them all their needs. The only thing we see that hinders them to do their job amazingly is the dependency they have on external websites and professional experts, and it doesn’t make any sense because when it comes to content marketing, the content is the issue – not the video editing or the visual elements. So we need to make sure that the automatic version will be good enough for them so they will be able to publish it without even touching it.