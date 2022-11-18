Tech News Playlist: Apple Co-Founder is Back with New Company, HydroTech Startup Address Water Problems in Africa

Omri Hurwitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqheS_0jFWMLqS00
Source: Omri Hurwitz Approved to use

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

This week’s series of news includes the latest company of Apple Co-Founder, how Africa’s unreliable water problems are addressed with this Hyrdrotech Startup, and details about COMPUTEX 2023.

Tech News Playlist brings you into the know with the fast-paced digital space from all corners of the industry – all in one platform. We’re giving you the latest updates, including news, funding announcements, product launches, events, campaigns, and more.

Leading Stories

Apple Co-Founder is back with crypto-climate startup

Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder, is back with Efforce, the world’s first platform that allows contributors to benefit from the energy savings generated by energy efficiency projects worldwide. The company aims to encourage planet-friendly consumer behavior through a myriad of digital currency tools.

HydroTech Startup Aims to Solve Africa’s Unreliable Water Supply

HydroTech startup HydroIQ addresses Africa’s unreliable water supply problem – an ongoing epidemic. Their mission is to accelerate African communities to global water sustainability by building tools that empower consumers, utilities, and the industry, bringing transparency and value to everyone’s water supply.

COMPUTEX 2023 Brings Tech Leaders to Taiwan

COMPUTEX 2023, the world’s leading tech exhibition, brings tech leaders and industry experts together to Taipei, Taiwan from May 30 to June 2, 2023. Next year’s event will be the first in-person edition since the pandemic started in 2020.

Daily News

Climate Tech

Climate tech startup optimizes disaster recovery with mobile energy

Sesame Solar, a climate tech startup, leverages a mobile renewable energy grid to ease disaster recovery efforts. Co-Founder and CEO Lauren Flanagan says that the company was established after the staggering number of weather and climate disasters recorded in 2022 in the US alone.

Health Tech

Health tech startup launches in Florida

WellConnector, a health tech startup that overhauls obsolete patient paperwork management, launches in Tallahassee, Florida. The company’s digital platform allows patients to safely and securely share health information with providers, enabling a more accurate assessment and efficient hospital visits.

Space Tech

The World’s First 3D-Printed Rocket Engine by Indian Startup

Agnikul Cosmos, an Indian-based space tech startup, launches the world’s first 3D-printed rocket engine. This single-piece engine is designed to be used in a small satellite called Agnibaan, which carries 300 kilograms of payloads orbiting the Earth.

AI

Ollang wins London’s MENA Startup Competition

Ollang, an AI-Powered dubbing, subtitling, studio dubbing, and closed captioning startup, wins London Business School’s first MENA Startup Competition. The company was chosen from a pool of 70 startups due to its cutting-edge solution of combining AI automation capabilities with human intelligence.

Funding

Workspace tech startup exits stealth with $7 million funding

theGist, a workspace tech startup that uses generative AI to manage information overload at work, emerges from stealth to overhaul workspace communication data. Their product is designed to summarize slack channels and threads, providing users valuable information and decluttering information overload.

Logistics tech startup raises $15 million funding

Better Trucks, a regional, last-mile parcel carrier that specializes in rapid-residential deliveries, raises $15 million in funding led by venture capital firm Venture Capital, in participation with Corazon Capital and Venture 53. This funding enables the company to expand to 25 metro areas in 17 different states, with the mission of doubling the number by 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Omri Hurwitz is a Tech Marketer and Media Strategist. His client portfolio consists of some of the leading companies and start-ups in Tech. He writes for several media channels including Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Tipranks, The Times Of Israel, New York Tech, Investing.com, Newsbreak, The VentureCation, Hackernoon, Benzinga, and more.

New York, NY
118 followers

More from Omri Hurwitz

Tech Influencers, Monetization, and The Future of LinkedIn

B2B Influencer Marketing is one of the hottest trends that has recently emerged in the marketing scene. From brand awareness, ambassadorship, to creator monetization, the win-win symbiotic relationship that this movement has opened for companies and content creators is insurmountable.

Read full story

Tech News Playlist: She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

Optimizing HR, Running a Startup with Your Spouse, and Boosting Employee Benefits

HR professionals are constantly facing challenges. From the lack of data to benchmark employee rewards and compensation to an insufficient understanding of the bigger picture, the industry gap is glaring and calls for a cutting-edge solution to fill the void.

Read full story

Exclusive Interview with Billionaire Entrepreneur Ryan Breslow

Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Marketing Optimization, Importance of MultiLayer Touchpoints, and Tik Tok For Startups

B2B marketing is all about constantly navigating multiple touchpoints and discovering platforms to achieve maximum efficiency. While it’s an uphill battle, it yields valuable outputs if done right. Paired with creativity and a strong business mind, startups can scale content creation and brand awareness even with limited resources.

Read full story

Building a Dominant B2B Brand, Combining Strategy with Tactics, and The Modern Marketer Archetype

B2B startups are constantly navigating the road to brand awareness and company growth. As the era of digital marketing further advances, nailing the balancing act of efficient strategies and bulletproof marketing has never been more urgent.

Read full story

Meet The Entrepreneur: Eyal Yair, CEO, 1MRobotics

Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Alexa and SalesForce Had a Baby: It's Called Winn.AI

The inconvenience of salespeople’s approach to data capturing and CRM integration has long existed. And for decades, the traditional sales cycle and process model has been the norm that reps and leaders simply have to navigate through. But as B2B industries become more competitive in the digital age, the need to overhaul obsolete, manual practices has never been this urgent.

Read full story

Tech News Playlist: Nigerian Serial Entrepreneur Back with Venture Studio, and Retail Tech Startup Wins Ignite 2022

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

What's Next For Media? Substack, Decentralized Media, and MultiTouchpoint Marketing

The role of social media in B2B marketing is rapidly evolving, and traditional media are relentlessly catching up, transforming their models into progressive outlets. As end users change the way they consume content, the need for quality overhaul is the top priority for publications.

Read full story

The Subtle Art Of Dealmaking: Substrata, Adam Neumann, and Social Engineering

A successful dealmaker needs two things to push a sale forward: the right attitude and a reliable, cutting-edge tool. Having the most advanced solution enables dealmakers to gear up and prepare for the battlefield, and a strategic mindset easily seals the deal.

Read full story

Meet The Entrepreneur: Guy Melamed, CEO, Exberry

Welcome to my meet the entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet The Entrepreneur: Dvir Ben Aroya, Co Founder & CEO, Spike

Welcome to my meet the entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Post Pandemic Purchasing: Sustainability In The Fashion Industry

The pandemic caused major disruptions to industries and supply chains around the world, seeing a massive shift in the way consumers shop and purchase goods. Online mobility and the advancement of technology, alongside widespread adoption of social media, have made it easier, and more convenient for consumers to find their favorite brands, and purchase goods previously deemed unattainable. From the rise of online shopping to the growing popularity of social media influencers, the fashion industry is perhaps reaping the most benefits from a highly digital and connected marketplace.

Read full story

Leading Email Clients To Check Out: Spike, Spark, MailBird, Mailspring, Superhuman

Communication is vital when it comes to running a successful business. That's why businesses must ensure they have the right technology and software available to their employees for a streamlined workplace.

Read full story

Allseated launches Meetaverse™, an Innovative and Interactive Enterprise Solution

As is common in the world of technology, the next big thing is the Metaverse, but there’s only one problem: We have the tech, we are just missing a use case. A company called AllSeated seems to have solved that problem with their newly launched platform dubbed the Meetaverse™. The Meetaverse™ is a corporate metaverse for business. Meetaverse™ fosters commutation and collaboration in digital workspaces to support remote work teams.

Read full story

Exberry Launches Nebula; The First Cloud-Native Exchange Platform To Support Any Asset

Exciting news in the FinTech industry. Exberry, led by Co-Founder & CEO Guy Melemad has launched a new Cloud-Native SaaS product that is set to innovate the trading marketplace industry.

Read full story

Else Nutrition a Kids-Nutrition Leader Expands To 30,000 New Locations

Else Nutrition is emerging as one of the leading alternative providers of infant and child nutrition in the US and global markets. The company’s revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based infant formula. In a time when demand for non-milk-based infant food alternatives is structurally growing, it seems like its most recent announcement puts the company on track to distribute through a significant distribution network comprising around 30,000 locations globally.

Read full story

Exclusive Interview with Roee Lichtenfeld, CEO & Founder of Truvid

I recently caught up with Truvid, a sophisticated video SAAS platform for publishers, to see exactly what they’re doing, and mainly discover why there’s an infinite buzz around them in the Publisher groups and communities.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy