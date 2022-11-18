Tech News Playlist: Apple Co-Founder is Back with New Company, HydroTech Startup Address Water Problems in Africa

Source: Omri Hurwitz Approved to use

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

This week’s series of news includes the latest company of Apple Co-Founder, how Africa’s unreliable water problems are addressed with this Hyrdrotech Startup, and details about COMPUTEX 2023.

Tech News Playlist brings you into the know with the fast-paced digital space from all corners of the industry – all in one platform. We’re giving you the latest updates, including news, funding announcements, product launches, events, campaigns, and more.

Leading Stories

Apple Co-Founder is back with crypto-climate startup

Steve Wozniak , Apple Co-Founder, is back with Efforce , the world’s first platform that allows contributors to benefit from the energy savings generated by energy efficiency projects worldwide. The company aims to encourage planet-friendly consumer behavior through a myriad of digital currency tools.

HydroTech Startup Aims to Solve Africa’s Unreliable Water Supply

HydroTech startup HydroIQ addresses Africa’s unreliable water supply problem – an ongoing epidemic. Their mission is to accelerate African communities to global water sustainability by building tools that empower consumers, utilities, and the industry, bringing transparency and value to everyone’s water supply.

COMPUTEX 2023 Brings Tech Leaders to Taiwan

COMPUTEX 2023 , the world’s leading tech exhibition, brings tech leaders and industry experts together to Taipei, Taiwan from May 30 to June 2, 2023. Next year’s event will be the first in-person edition since the pandemic started in 2020.

Daily News

Climate Tech

Climate tech startup optimizes disaster recovery with mobile energy

Sesame Solar , a climate tech startup, leverages a mobile renewable energy grid to ease disaster recovery efforts. Co-Founder and CEO Lauren Flanagan says that the company was established after the staggering number of weather and climate disasters recorded in 2022 in the US alone.

Health Tech

Health tech startup launches in Florida

WellConnector , a health tech startup that overhauls obsolete patient paperwork management, launches in Tallahassee, Florida. The company’s digital platform allows patients to safely and securely share health information with providers, enabling a more accurate assessment and efficient hospital visits.

Space Tech

The World’s First 3D-Printed Rocket Engine by Indian Startup

Agnikul Cosmos , an Indian-based space tech startup, launches the world’s first 3D-printed rocket engine. This single-piece engine is designed to be used in a small satellite called Agnibaan, which carries 300 kilograms of payloads orbiting the Earth.

AI

Ollang wins London’s MENA Startup Competition

Ollang , an AI-Powered dubbing, subtitling, studio dubbing, and closed captioning startup, wins London Business School’s first MENA Startup Competition. The company was chosen from a pool of 70 startups due to its cutting-edge solution of combining AI automation capabilities with human intelligence.

Funding

Workspace tech startup exits stealth with $7 million funding

theGist , a workspace tech startup that uses generative AI to manage information overload at work, emerges from stealth to overhaul workspace communication data. Their product is designed to summarize slack channels and threads, providing users valuable information and decluttering information overload.

Logistics tech startup raises $15 million funding