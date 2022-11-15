Tech Influencers, Monetization, and The Future of LinkedIn

Omri Hurwitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFxTR_0jBIbnG500
Source: Omri Hurwitz Media, approved to use

B2B Influencer Marketing is one of the hottest trends that has recently emerged in the marketing scene. From brand awareness, ambassadorship, to creator monetization, the win-win symbiotic relationship that this movement has opened for companies and content creators is insurmountable.

On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined by Pratik Thakker, Co-Founder and COO of Testlify, a talent assessment platform that helps companies hire the best candidate quickly and easily in an automatic way.

Today, we share our thoughts on B2B influencer marketing, efficiently managing multi-channel distribution, the future of content creators on LinkedIn, and the solutions that Testlify is providing to disrupt the pain points of outsourcing.

Omri: What are your thoughts about B2B Influencer Marketing? I would love to hear you talk about it.

Pratik: In terms of social media, for me, there was never a purpose to gain some revenue through creator economy or influencer marketing. But when I grew across 50,000 subscribers, brands came to me for promotional posts. For example, Omri’s podcast is sponsored by New York Tech Media – this is one type of revenue that you can make. So when I go to a podcast, they pay me depending on my following. Right now, they pay me, let’s say $1500 to $2000 for speaking at an event or a webinar. When I do promotional posts on LinkedIn, I charge anyone between $150 to $500. But I don’t like to work with brands that aren’t consistent, because when I’m associating myself with a brand, I want to promote that for a while. So when you say that I’m like a Kim Kardashian of B2B marketing, it’s like being a big brand ambassador for a company for a while. And in that way, it creates a win-win situation for everyone, so you will promote that brand in the long-term and you will have recurring revenue, and they will have a better deal because you will be constantly giving them shoutouts on your posts. This is a strategy that I adopted. Currently, I’m working with 10 brands from different spaces. So if you’re an influencer, it doesn’t matter how many followers you have. Companies are willing to pay for it. You just need to be consistent on the platform.

Omri: In terms of brand ambassadorship deals, is it retainer-based or months of commitment?

Pratik: I usually sign a 1-year agreement with the brand. But I don’t charge anything if they feel, at any moment, that I don’t add any value to them. At the end of the day, they come to me for two things: firstly, brand awareness, and secondly, legion. Through brand awareness, I do something with their new product releases, add a link in the comments or posts where users can actually sign up. Through this, I get paid 2 ways: I get a lifetime recurring revenue from those products I’m promoting, and I also get paid for posts that I do as a monthly revenue.

Omri: How are you able to syndicate all your followers on LinkedIn, and how do you manage to convey the message across all platforms?

Pratik: My core platform is LinkedIn. Whenever I post on LinkedIn, I use the same post on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. I was able to bring my LinkedIn following to Instagram. The core following also follows you on other platforms. If you’re not active on one platform, they can reach you from another platform. The whole idea is to create noise across all channels.

Omri: Do you think we can monetize on LinkedIn just like on YouTube and other platforms?

Pratik: The short will be: if it happens, it will bring big revenue for you. LinkedIn is not an aggressive content platform yet. They’re focused on HR and B2B marketing, so I wouldn’t expect them to monetize posts in the next couple of years. But I see momentum from LinkedIn and their team in putting a lot of effort into content creation. So maybe they are going in that direction but I think we have to wait for a while until that happens. But even if that happens, it’s not going to be a significant revenue. But if you want to monetize, you need to translate that revenue from a company that will give you a hundred times more than what you’re going to make from LinkedIn content.

Omri: Walk us through Testlify.

Pratik: I’m into outsourcing business, and I do 20 to 30 interviews a day in a 10-minute speed-dating format because I want to meet as many people as possible for my clients. It was a tedious process, and India’s a big country, so you get volumes of applicants. It was a big pain point. My co-founder and I thought about transforming the hiring process and making it data- driven rather than assumption-driven. We came up with a solution that could almost predict who to hire. Testlify is a talent assessment platform that can help companies hire the best candidate quickly and easily in an automatic way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# influencer marketing# brand ambassador# startups# linkedin# leaders

Comments / 0

Published by

Omri Hurwitz is a Tech Marketer and Media Strategist. His client portfolio consists of some of the leading companies and start-ups in Tech. He writes for several media channels including Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Tipranks, The Times Of Israel, New York Tech, Investing.com, Newsbreak, The VentureCation, Hackernoon, Benzinga, and more.

New York, NY
117 followers

More from Omri Hurwitz

Tech News Playlist: She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

Optimizing HR, Running a Startup with Your Spouse, and Boosting Employee Benefits

HR professionals are constantly facing challenges. From the lack of data to benchmark employee rewards and compensation to an insufficient understanding of the bigger picture, the industry gap is glaring and calls for a cutting-edge solution to fill the void.

Read full story

Exclusive Interview with Billionaire Entrepreneur Ryan Breslow

Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Marketing Optimization, Importance of MultiLayer Touchpoints, and Tik Tok For Startups

B2B marketing is all about constantly navigating multiple touchpoints and discovering platforms to achieve maximum efficiency. While it’s an uphill battle, it yields valuable outputs if done right. Paired with creativity and a strong business mind, startups can scale content creation and brand awareness even with limited resources.

Read full story

Building a Dominant B2B Brand, Combining Strategy with Tactics, and The Modern Marketer Archetype

B2B startups are constantly navigating the road to brand awareness and company growth. As the era of digital marketing further advances, nailing the balancing act of efficient strategies and bulletproof marketing has never been more urgent.

Read full story

Meet The Entrepreneur: Eyal Yair, CEO, 1MRobotics

Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Alexa and SalesForce Had a Baby: It's Called Winn.AI

The inconvenience of salespeople’s approach to data capturing and CRM integration has long existed. And for decades, the traditional sales cycle and process model has been the norm that reps and leaders simply have to navigate through. But as B2B industries become more competitive in the digital age, the need to overhaul obsolete, manual practices has never been this urgent.

Read full story

Tech News Playlist: Nigerian Serial Entrepreneur Back with Venture Studio, and Retail Tech Startup Wins Ignite 2022

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Read full story

What's Next For Media? Substack, Decentralized Media, and MultiTouchpoint Marketing

The role of social media in B2B marketing is rapidly evolving, and traditional media are relentlessly catching up, transforming their models into progressive outlets. As end users change the way they consume content, the need for quality overhaul is the top priority for publications.

Read full story

The Subtle Art Of Dealmaking: Substrata, Adam Neumann, and Social Engineering

A successful dealmaker needs two things to push a sale forward: the right attitude and a reliable, cutting-edge tool. Having the most advanced solution enables dealmakers to gear up and prepare for the battlefield, and a strategic mindset easily seals the deal.

Read full story

Meet The Entrepreneur: Guy Melamed, CEO, Exberry

Welcome to my meet the entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet The Entrepreneur: Dvir Ben Aroya, Co Founder & CEO, Spike

Welcome to my meet the entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Post Pandemic Purchasing: Sustainability In The Fashion Industry

The pandemic caused major disruptions to industries and supply chains around the world, seeing a massive shift in the way consumers shop and purchase goods. Online mobility and the advancement of technology, alongside widespread adoption of social media, have made it easier, and more convenient for consumers to find their favorite brands, and purchase goods previously deemed unattainable. From the rise of online shopping to the growing popularity of social media influencers, the fashion industry is perhaps reaping the most benefits from a highly digital and connected marketplace.

Read full story

Leading Email Clients To Check Out: Spike, Spark, MailBird, Mailspring, Superhuman

Communication is vital when it comes to running a successful business. That's why businesses must ensure they have the right technology and software available to their employees for a streamlined workplace.

Read full story

Allseated launches Meetaverse™, an Innovative and Interactive Enterprise Solution

As is common in the world of technology, the next big thing is the Metaverse, but there’s only one problem: We have the tech, we are just missing a use case. A company called AllSeated seems to have solved that problem with their newly launched platform dubbed the Meetaverse™. The Meetaverse™ is a corporate metaverse for business. Meetaverse™ fosters commutation and collaboration in digital workspaces to support remote work teams.

Read full story

Exberry Launches Nebula; The First Cloud-Native Exchange Platform To Support Any Asset

Exciting news in the FinTech industry. Exberry, led by Co-Founder & CEO Guy Melemad has launched a new Cloud-Native SaaS product that is set to innovate the trading marketplace industry.

Read full story

Else Nutrition a Kids-Nutrition Leader Expands To 30,000 New Locations

Else Nutrition is emerging as one of the leading alternative providers of infant and child nutrition in the US and global markets. The company’s revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based infant formula. In a time when demand for non-milk-based infant food alternatives is structurally growing, it seems like its most recent announcement puts the company on track to distribute through a significant distribution network comprising around 30,000 locations globally.

Read full story

Exclusive Interview with Roee Lichtenfeld, CEO & Founder of Truvid

I recently caught up with Truvid, a sophisticated video SAAS platform for publishers, to see exactly what they’re doing, and mainly discover why there’s an infinite buzz around them in the Publisher groups and communities.

Read full story

HUB Security signs LOI for a NASDAQ SPAC Merger

HUB Security (TASE:HUB.TA) is an upcoming new cybersecurity player that recently has been rising through industry awareness as a novel entrant with aggressive ideas and technology. Their main claim is that legacy methods of cyber defense simply don’t work. As veterans of the Israeli intelligence corps, HUB founders were part of the Israeli national cybersecurity force where they got the seed ideas for the establishment of HUB and its novel tech.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy