Meet The Entrepreneur: Eyal Yair, CEO, 1MRobotics

Source: 1MRobotics, approved to use

Welcome to my Meet The Entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.

This interview is with Eyal Yair , Co-Founder & CEO of 1MRobotics .

How Do You Deal With Stress?

I wake up every morning at 5:30 am and take a 10km run.

Obviously, it helps me to reduce stress, but it also helps me think clearly about everything that I need to do during the day.

Thanks to this routine, I have the energy to start the day with a positive mindset and the right focus.

Your Tips For Aspiring Entrepreneurs?

It’s all about the execution. The most important thing when leading a startup is to monitor progress constantly. You should ask yourself every day, every week, every month - what else do we need to do in order to get the next milestone of the company? This is the key that will create the difference between us and any other competitor. It's YOUR company. Along the way, you meet a lot of people with different opinions, all of whom have tips and advice. They all want what is best for you and want to help as much as they can, but it can be confusing. The key to staying focused is to filter out noises. You have to remember that at the end of the day, the person who really knows, the one who really lives the startup every single day, is you. Consider their viewpoints, but the final decision is yours since you know what is best for your startup.

Who Would You Like To Meet For Lunch and Why?

Definitely Steve Wozniak (Woz) - I'm a big fan.

This man is simply a genius; he actually built an entire computer himself from scratch. Using all the knowledge he had, he bought components, put chips together, added external connections, and also wrote the software to manage it all; he came up with something that would change the world.

It's much more than an innovation here; it's a human being whose activity created a new reality on a global scale in a way we couldn't imagine life without.

What Is Your Favorite Book Or Movie Recommendation?

Professional book: "Zero to one" - A great guide to anyone who would like to start a business, or company or create a new product.

Non-professional book: “Ender's Game” - Although it appears to be science fiction, it is actually a story about leadership and organizational building.

Series: “Triumph of the nerds” - A must-watch series for entrepreneurs that tells the story of high-tech startups.

What Habit Has Contributed To Your Career?

The key word is persistence.

When a man falls, he must get up and keep moving forward, even from his hardest failure. What would have happened if I had given up after my first startup failed? This is not an option for me. Despite everything, I got up and started a new one, and here we are talking about it today. That is persistence.

When You Hear About Other Famous Entrepreneurs, Is There Any Entrepreneur Who Specifically Caught Your Attention?

Alan Turing is a stellar example of a visionary who has done phenomenal things. To me, he is the kind of person that changed the world in a way that is nearly impossible to match. Besides building the first computer, his mathematical concepts helped decipher the German Enigma machine. During World War II, his abilities served as a strategic weapon that helped the British forces defeat the Nazis. Turing, to me, embodies the definition of out-of-the-box thinking and ingenuity.

Is There a Specific Business Philosophy That Has Helped You?

I believe you should always ask yourself, "What real value do I give my clients?". And that should be your guiding principle.

For us, it’s all about enabling a new kind of infrastructure for players offering last-mile delivery through their online channels. We identified a burning need in the market for higher efficiencies through better and more viable unit economics - this is primarily revolving around workforce hiring, management, and retention costs, real-estate related expenses, and overall a huge headache in Capex. We’re all seeing the effects of recession around the world - senior stakeholders in just about every corporate and commercial organization these days are tasked with getting to that turning point of ROI-positive operations. Our technology helps businesses around the world reach optimal unit economics while enabling rapid scale-up of the business through robotics and automation. This is what keeps me energized every morning!

About 1MRobotics:

1MRobotics , a startup developing next-generation robotic dark stores, or as they classify them - robotic nano-fulfillment centers, recently launched out of stealth with $25M in funding while also announcing exciting collaborations with leading Fortune 500 CPG brands and Q-commerce players. The company develops robotic nano-fulfillment centers designed specifically to meet the ever-growing need for rapid delivery, supporting quick expansion and optimal unit economics. The innovative startup systems are shipped globally inside standard shipping containers, ready to operate.

1MRobotics brings full automation and a modular approach, enabling rapid deployment at a global scale, while ensuring a significant operational cost reduction.

The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 2021 by Eyal Yair, Co-Founder & CEO, and Roee Tuval, Co-Founder & COO. Yair previously co-founded and led four companies and sold 2 of them.