What's Next For Media? Substack, Decentralized Media, and MultiTouchpoint Marketing

The role of social media in B2B marketing is rapidly evolving, and traditional media are relentlessly catching up, transforming their models into progressive outlets. As end users change the way they consume content, the need for quality overhaul is the top priority for publications.

On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined by Yoel Israel, CEO of WadiDigital, a results-driven and customer service-centered B2B digital marketing agency. They specialize in LinkedIn ads, paid media, SEO, social engagement, thought leadership, and public relations. He’s also the Founder of Cyfluencer, an influencer and distribution platform for cybersecurity professionals by cybersecurity professionals.

We’re giving you our two cents on where traditional media is going, how social media gives power to investors, how quality content is making a difference for paid subscriptions, and that one problem Twitter has that needs urgent fixing.

Omri: Let’s talk a little bit about traditional media. I think we’re starting to see that they’re producing premium content. But I also think they’re having trouble as social media platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter are starting to become publishers themselves. What do you think about that?

Yoel: I do think that subscriptions are the future. There are platforms that are subscription-based just for you to follow their content. In a sense, I think this is a transformation of what used to be “Patreon” where you’re able to connect with audiences for paid subscriptions, but this is usually individuals and not publications. If you’re a publication, you really need to provide good content and you need to have a niche. People used to be very happy to consume the quantity of content over quality. I think we’re now progressing into a new stage of providing quality content that people are willing to pay through subscriptions. There’s also a sense of belonging – of being in an in-group. When it comes to social media, I do think people are getting bored with it. I think the giants are still going to be giants, but it’s going to be transforming as more of a distribution platform as a way to get people to find you, and being omnipresent is the best way to get traffic to your content.

Omri: I’m seeing investors build a large following on Twitter and LinkedIn. You can see how having that distribution power helps them get better deals. They’re not only putting in money, but they have the distribution platform to support it. What do you think about that?

Yoel: Follows and views are fantastic. But even deeper, if people don’t just get one-time value from your content and they end up becoming fans, it’s far more valuable. There’s probably 100 to 1000 value per follower – an actual fan. They’ll buy your merch, they’ll share your content, etc. In order for you to make fans, you need to be bold and step strongly outside of your comfort zone and do it consistently across all platforms.

Omri: 90% of entrepreneurs and VCs that I talked to loved Adam Neumann, but he received a lot of backlash with his new real estate, with Flow. Why do you think that is?

Yoel: Entrepreneurs look at him and think how can I follow things, how can I learn from him? The haters, they’re just haters.

Omri: What do you think about progressive outlets decentralizing their structure to show people behind the scenes?

Yoel: People want to see behind the scenes, how the sausage is made, off-the-cuff conversations, etc. They want authentic, raw, and longer-form content. They want to understand why you think that way. There is a sense of expanding how you see things. I think we’re going to see more and more of that.

Omri: I want to talk about Twitter. I think its algorithm is cutting the bubbles, and I’ve been exposed to a much larger number of people who are not in my usual engagement circle. Do you agree or disagree?

Yoel: I understand that there is a lack of hierarchy on Twitter. But if you think about it, a handle for business and individuals on Twitter are identical. It’s not like LinkedIn. In general, I think there is a way to reach new audiences. I’m still trying to learn how to figure it out, and I think Elon Musk will solve some of its problems. Hopefully, he’ll be able to change that.