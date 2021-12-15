Startups To Watch: Simpool, Storycards, SubStrata, AllSeated, Synk

Omri Hurwitz

The new wave of startups in the tech industry is indeed promising, and they are on their way to enhancing our lives. These companies are transforming traditional practices and ideas in their industry.

This article will be looking at some of the key features and products these startups provide to their customers as businesses are now looking at innovation as their key competitive advantage, which has led them to invest heavily in technology and make it an integral part of their business model.

Simpool

Simpool has developed an AI-based sandbox that analyses end users’ journeys, enabling App & Product developers to answer the most essential question for their product success – “What if?”. With an easy server-to-server API-based integration, Simpool will output: in-game insights, user segments, and most profitable predicted configurations. Simpool, who I collaborate with, grants Product, Monetization, and User Acquisition managers, a competitive advantage by enabling them to gain 10x faster time to insight on data, 100x more exploration options, and 20x quicker product iterations, resulting in saved time, effort, and the ability to predict churn, conversion and LTV.

Guy Bar Sade, Co-Founder & CEOSimpool

Storycards

Storycards is the world’s first editor to build professional and custom engagement products in a completely visual canvas with no-code.

The platform’s workflow lets editors develop great interactive experiences, mix and match from various products such as Quiz, Poll, Lead Form, and more to create a unique engagement and customize behavior experience according to their needs, design, and brand guidelines. Storycards, who I collaborate with, also lets publishers learn more about their users and get real-time user data to find audience and content insights. Create smarter segments based on their choices and run personalized advertising campaigns.

Gil Rabbi, Founder & CEOStorycards

SubStrata

SubStrata is a novel developer of nonverbal communication AI technology that helps dealmakers and negotiators become more sensitive, aware, and attuned to implicit (nonverbal) social signals that can make or break business deals. By analyzing interactions, hierarchies, and relationships in email and conference calls, substrata help dealmakers improve their win rates and avoid costly mistakes.

Ori Manor Zuckerman, CEOSubStrata

AllSeated

Allseated is the world’s most innovative event technology platform, powering hundreds of thousands of events a year. Through a cutting-edge 3D visualization platform including floorplan design tools, venue virtual tours, and revolutionary virtual/hybrid event solutions, they have built the Metaverse for events. Allseated is transforming the event industry and leveraging innovation with superior customer service to help clients grow their businesses. It is the pure power of imagining together.

Yaron Lipshitz, CEOAllseated

Synk

The Snyk Developer Security Platform offers security for developers, allowing them to create safe applications and encouraging collaboration between security professionals and development teams. Synk’s mission is to: “Our combination of developer-first tooling and best-in-class security intelligence enables businesses to build security into their continuous development process. Our core values support our connected culture, defining and strengthening us as we grow.”

Guy PodjarnySynk

Omri Hurwitz is a Tech Marketer and Media Strategist. He writes for several media channels including Forbes, The Times Of Israel, The VentureCation, Hackernoon, Benzinga, and more.

