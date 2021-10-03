Cyfluencer.com launches the First and Only Cybersecurity Influencer Marketing Platform

Yoel Israel, Cyfluencer Dara Israel

Cyfluencer.com has launched the first and only cybersecurity influencer marketing platform. The startup aims to bridge the gap between cybersecurity companies and social media influencers by providing them with a solution to demand generation and influencer marketing - at scale. They do this by getting dozens of cybersecurity influencers to share content and insights on behalf of the companies on the platform with their social media followers. Cyfluencer, who I work and collaborate with, provides companies with an opportunity for maximum reach and engagement through this unique advertising strategy while also giving cybersecurity experts an avenue for monetizing their knowledge online in a way they never thought possible before.

The Cyfluencer.com platform already hosts some of the world's leading cybersecurity firms and unicorns, as well as well-known tech influencers in the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Cyfluencer.com was founded by Yoel Israel, an Israeli-American tech entrepreneur who has been at the forefront of the Israeli marketing ecosystem. He has established himself as a leader in the industry. He also heads WadiDigital, Israel's leading technology marketing agency. Some of the enterprises and unicorns that Yoel serves include Pfizer, Kaltura, Jewish National Fund, Drivenets, Amdocs, Audiocodes, Bringg, Checkmarx, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"I created Cyfluencer to serve our cybersecurity clients. They needed influencers to share their content, and this was not available on the main platforms. We believe in serving our client's needs, no questions asked, so it was only natural that we would build the platform that would serve them best. Now we can help cybersecurity companies have their content shared by influencers to their network, creating the ultimate solution to both demand generation and influencer marketing," said Yoel Israel, Founder & CEO of Cyfluencer.

How Tech Influencership is following B2C models

Until recently, influencer marketing was only an option for brands in the B2C sector. The old way of doing B2B influencer marketing was lacking; as it felt like the influencer works in-house for the company he is promoting.

Nowadays, there is a transition to a more B2C influencer model for B2B tech. Tech influencers are able to work with a variety of startups and companies.

The benefits are clear:

*Tech companies are enjoying increased levels of brand awareness, user acquisition, and thought leadership credibility.

*Tech influencers are able to monetize their brand and readership more effectively without compromising the quality of their content and messaging.

*Tech readers are exposed to more products, services, and advice from a variety of leading startups and tech companies.

How much does it cost to work with a Tech Influencer?

Well, it depends. Every influencer has its own pricing model.

Some prefer to work on a monthly retainer basis. Some price their service based on a specific event, campaign, or amount of product features and mentions.

Influencers are able to charge hundreds if not thousands of dollars per campaign. And for monthly retainers, they usually charge in five figures.

Tech influencers are no different in this regard - working for big tech companies can be lucrative! Tech influencers often command high prices from high-profile brands looking for the best messaging possible. This will only continue as technology becomes an increasingly valuable market niche.

What types of Startups can benefit from Tech influencer marketing

Influencer marketing is a great way for new and upcoming startups to gain exposure.

Just like with any other type of influencer, tech influencers are effective because they have built up trust over time by publishing valuable content that people want to see. This makes them relevant authorities in the eyes of potential customers who will then seek out their recommendations—and products or services sold through those endorsements.

All tech verticals can benefit from working with influencers. Some may prefer to work with more niche-oriented influencers (like Cybersecurity or Fintech influencers), and some might prefer to work with influencers that are broader and can reach a higher number of tech & business readers.