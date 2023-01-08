Why Drinking Coffee May Increase Risk of Death if You Have High Blood Pressure Study Says

Photo by Internewscast

For decades, coffee has been a staple in many people’s diets. From the morning cup of joe to an afternoon pick-me-up, Americans consume more coffee than any other nation. But if you have high blood pressure, your daily cup of coffee may be doing more harm than good. Recent studies have found that drinking coffee can increase the risk of death in those with high blood pressure. In this article, we will explore why drinking coffee may increase the risk of death if you have high blood pressure and what you can do to reduce your risk.

How Coffee Can Increase My Blood Pressure?

It's no secret that coffee can give you a much-needed energy boost. But if you have high blood pressure, drinking coffee may do more harm than good.



So why does coffee seem to have this effect on blood pressure? It's likely because of the caffeine content. Caffeine is a stimulant that can cause your blood pressure to rise. And when you have high blood pressure, even a small increase can be dangerous.



If you have high blood pressure, it's important to limit your caffeine intake. That means cutting back on coffee, tea, soda, and energy drinks. You should also avoid caffeine before exercise or any activity that could put a strain on your heart.

Is Safe to Drink Coffee and How Much for Someone with HBP?

If you have high blood pressure, you might want to reconsider your coffee habit. A new study has found that drinking coffee may increase the risk of death in people with hypertension.



The study, published in the American Journal of Hypertension, looked at data from over 8,000 adults in the UK. The participants were asked about their coffee consumption and whether they had any health conditions. After following the participants for an average of 12 years, the researchers found that those who drank more than four cups of coffee a day had a 21% higher risk of dying from any cause than those who didn’t drink coffee.



According to the study, people who drink coffee and have high blood pressure are at an increased risk of death. The study found that coffee drinking was associated with a 34% increased risk of death in people with hypertension, and this risk was even higher in those who drank more than three cups of coffee per day.



While the study doesn’t prove that coffee is the cause of death in people with high blood pressure, it does suggest that there may be a link. So if you have hypertension, you might want to limit your coffee intake to less than four cups daily.

The study also found that decaffeinated coffee was not associated with an increased risk of death, which suggests that it is the caffeine in coffee that may be responsible for the increased risk. Caffeine has been shown to raise blood pressure levels, and it is possible that this effect may be magnified in people who already have high blood pressure.

It also noted that, If you are already taking medication for high blood pressure, drinking coffee can make your medication less effective.

Other Foods and Drinks to Avoid if you have High Blood Pressure

In addition to coffee, there are other foods and drinks that can increase your risk of death if you have high blood pressure. These include:



- Alcohol: Drinking too much alcohol can raise your blood pressure and lead to an increased risk of death. If you drink, do so in moderation.



- Sugar: Consuming too much sugar can lead to weight gain, which can in turn raise your blood pressure and increase your risk of death. Cut back on sugary foods and drinks, and opt for healthier options instead.



- Processed foods: Many processed foods are high in sodium, which can raise your blood pressure. Choose fresh or minimally processed foods instead, and limit your intake of salt.



Making healthy choices when it comes to what you eat and drink is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure. By avoiding these risky foods and beverages, you can help keep your blood pressure in check and reduce your risk of dying prematurely.

The Bottom Line

Coffee can cause a temporary increase in blood pressure, which can be dangerous for people with hypertension. In addition, coffee contains caffeine, which can dehydrate the body and lead to an unhealthy electrolyte balance. Also, coffee is often loaded with sugar, which can contribute to weight gain and other health problems.

In conclusion, drinking coffee may be a risk factor to consider if you have high blood pressure. Although there is no conclusive evidence that coffee increases the risk of death in people with hypertension, it appears that excessive consumption can lead to adverse health effects. Therefore, if you are someone who suffers from hypertension and enjoys your afternoon cup of joe, then it might be a good idea to monitor the amount of coffee that you consume on a daily basis.