Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health Now

Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner on Sunday had a Snow Cat plow accident: The safety feature on Jeremy Renner's Snow Cat plow malfunctioned, sending it rolling over one of his legs which necessitate an airlift to the hospital after a neighbor of His who is a doctor rushed to put a tourniquet on his injured leg.

At the moment, Renner was trying to make a way out of his house in Lake Tahoe by himself. According to Newsfinale, he lost a substantial amount of blood as a result of the injuries.

The 51-year-old remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

On Sunday, shortly after 9 am, police were called to his residence. At 9.50 am, when he was moved out of the location, a neighbor who also happens to be a doctor ran to help him.

The Pisten Bully Renner is driving is a Kassbohrer from Germany. It's not known how long he's had the groomer or whether he purchased it used.

The actor's representatives confirmed that his family was with him in the hospital yesterday.

'We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is by his side, and he is getting good care."

In a prior statement, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said: "On January 1, 2023, at 9:00 am, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

What type of injuries did Jeremy Renner have?“

Hawkeye” actor Jeremy Renner is recovering from surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in a New Year's Day snow-plowing accident in Nevada, a spokesperson for the actor said.

We do wish Him a quick recovery.