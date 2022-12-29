Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concert

Photo by Photo by daniel dinu from Pexels:

An eight-year-old from California has gone viral for 'feeling the vibe' at his elementary school's holiday concert.

More than 20 million people have watched 8-year-old Jaden Williams' amazing dance moves after he busted a move while performing with classmates.

Jaden's soft-spoken tone during the interview with a local outlet about the video was a sharp contrast to his showman image throughout the concert. But there was good cause for that.

Jaden stated, "I just started dancing." I could sense the vibe.

Since it was shared on Instagram a week ago, the elementary school student's video has received more than 692,000 likes.

In the video, Jaden can be seen upstaging his classmates as he sticks out his tongue and performs what appears to be a series of moves derived from TikTok dances.

Jaden's viral moment occurred right before the end of the school year and was shared by the mother of a classmate who was astounded by his outstanding performance.

The San Francisco 49ers, a football team whose insignia is visible on Jaden's clothing, were tagged in the video along with the hashtag "dancing machine" by the user who shared it.

Jaden's favorite team, the 49ers, seems to agree.

The San Francisco football team left their message of approval for the eight-year-old on the Instagram video, writing: 'Ok Jaden!! We see you!'

Jaden's family members say he wants to become a professional football player one day and hope to meet his favorite 49ers: Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel.

Jaden told ABC 7 he had been super excited about the concert and couldn't wait to show his friends, family, and loved ones what he had come up with.

'I was so excited to do that,' Jaden said of the concert. 'I would tell Miss Harrington, my music teacher, "When is the concert going to start?" I was so happy.'

His happiness spread to the millions who watched the video online.

'Jaden is a star,' commented actor Jermaine Crawford on the original video.

'Jaden is me. He said let’s add some razzle dazzle to this,' said one commenter.

'When he grows up he’s going to be that uncle that makes the barbecue lit,' responded another.

'He has a kind soul, full of joy, and embraces all of his classmates every day at school. His personality is big, which is an understatement like his father; Kirk! I wish all of you happy holidays and love!'