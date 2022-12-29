I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens up

Photo by Faruk Tokluoğlu

The driver who drove two of the University of Idaho students who were killed home the night they were killed has spoken out about how he knows that it was his responsibility to "bring them home safe" instead of delivering them to their deaths haunts him.

The private taxi driver who was likely the last person to see pals Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen alive reportedly told DailyMail in an exclusive interview: "It's weighed on me." I relived that evening a million times in an effort to find some clue or peculiar detail that might have indicated something was wrong, but there was none.

I am aware that my responsibility was to return the girls safely, but this time, it didn't really help.'

Nearly six weeks have passed since the early hours of November 13 when Kaylee and Madison, all 21, along with Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, also 20, were all fatally stabbed.

Two other students were sleeping in the rooms below while the four were butchered across the top stories of the three-story house on King Street in Moscow, Idaho.

After finishing their night out at the neighboring Corner Club pub in downtown Moscow, Kaylee and Madison were captured on camera picking up pasta at Grub Truck at about 1:40 am.

The driver reported, "I picked them up around 1:40, 1:45 am." They ate, and as girls do after going to the club, they were really excited about their mac'n'cheese.

They conversed while sitting in the rear, just like every other night. They weren't talking about anyone or being outraged about anything.

The driver claimed to be familiar with CCTV footage showing one of the females allegedly discussing a man named "Adam" earlier that evening, but claimed: "They didn't talk about him or any boy on the road."

The family of Kaylee Goncalves' lawyer, Shannon Gray, stated earlier this week during a Today Show appearance that they are growing increasingly unhappy with the case's apparent lack of advancement.

We want to make sure they understand that we will hold them responsible for their choices, he said. And if they are overwhelmed, admit it and hand the investigation off to someone who is more experienced in handling these kinds of cases.

"I'm not sure they can handle a quadruple murder," the speaker said.

No murder weapon has been recovered and no suspects named, but police are still seeking the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Electra with unknown license plates caught on CCTV in the area near the time of the killings.