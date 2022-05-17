Baby formula shortage is worsening in Arizona.

Image by Mick Haupt/ Unsplash

The current baby formula shortage is worsening. Parents and caregivers struggle to get the food they need for their children.

As the nationwide baby formula shortage worsens, more than half of baby formula products are out of stock in Arizona. According to Arizona's Family, Arizona and the Phoenix metro region have a 51 percent out-of-stock rate for baby formula, which is higher than the national average of 43 percent.

Some families are left in the lurch when a baby's health requires specialized formula.

Due to a rising baby formula shortage, desperate parents have been forced to pay up to $120 for a can, while big retailers such as Target, CVS, and Walgreens have restricted sales to share supply.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said with retailers and manufacturers to discuss raising production and possibly importing more supply.

The White House National Economic Council director, Brian Deese, said the government addresses the shortage from multiple perspectives.

Brian Deese explained, "The goal is to manufacture more formula and make more formula available and easy to purchase for people. We're already witnessing the results of our efforts to increase formula production."

