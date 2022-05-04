As inflation rises, food banks in Arizona are struggling to keep up with the demand

Image by Aaron Doucett/ Unsplash

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery and supermarket prices were 8.6% higher this February than in February 2021.

Prices are expected to continue to rise, according to the research. Grocery prices will rise between 3% and 4% this year, with the high inflation depending on per product.

Fresh fruit costs are expected to rise between 5% and 6%, while dairy prices are likely to rise between 4% and 5%, and fats and oils are expected to rise between 6% and 7%. The chicken price, which might be affected by an avian influenza outbreak, is predicted to rise by 6% to 7%.

Unemployment and poverty are linked to a household's inability to buy sufficient, high-quality food.

As inflation grows, the family's funds are insufficient to meet many of their demands, particularly meals. This is putting a strain on Arizona's food banks.

While many retirees in the city are using the facilities, Mark Pardue, executive director of the Kingman Area Food Bank, said there has been a significant rise in younger families.

Mark Pardue also said, "In the age group of 25 to 35, we've seen a 39 percent rise in families from last year, which is shocking."

Despite the fact that the food bank has already received more than 1.4 million pounds of food this year, Pardue noted that keeping the shelves filled has been tough.

