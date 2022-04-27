These are the most expensive cities in Arizona

Image by Rebecca Lawrence/ Unsplash

Arizona is one of the biggest states in America, with a population of over 7 million people. The Sonoran Desert, Saguaro National Park, and the Grand Canyon are among well-known attractions in Arizona. Arizona's cultural diversity sets its art, visuals, and music apart from the rest of the country.

Utilities in Arizona are somewhat more expensive than utilities in the rest of the country.

In fact, residents of Arizona pay a little more for utilities like energy and phone service than residents of most other American cities.

Arizona's average house price is about 13% more than the national average price.

Arizona has one of the largest economies in the United States, with over 7 million citizens, several multinational enterprises, and international financial institutions. Its economy is mainly based on transportation, health care, and government.

Here are some most expensive cities in Arizona

1. Paradise Valley

The typical home in Paradise Valley costs $3.35 million, making it the most expensive city in Arizona. On the other hand, with an ordinary household income of $211,300, Paradise Valley is also the wealthiest city in Arizona.

However, in 2022, the typical household income in Paradise Valley is $212,773, while the median home value is $1,663,200.

2. Scottsdale

Scottsdale is the second most expensive city in Arizona, with an average house price of $989,120. It is one of Arizona's most well-known cities, noted for its world-class golf courses and resorts. Its economy is mainly based on tourism, which accounts for around 40% of overall economic production.

