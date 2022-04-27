This is the most expensive restaurant in Arizona

Image by Jay Wennington

Fine dining is an excellent opportunity to celebrate a special event, shake off a gastronomic rut, or try something new. But, of course, when you're spending a few hundred bucks on dinner, you want to make sure it's nothing short of amazing.

Even if many people choose less-cost home-cooked and fast-casual meals these days, there will always be a reason to visit an expensive restaurant once in a while, so here is Arizona's most expensive restaurant.

Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale

According to TripAdvisor, Arizona has some fantastic restaurants, but one, in particular, is among the finest in the country. In Scottsdale, Cafe Monarch was ranked 8th on their 2020 list of America's top 25 fine dining restaurants. This legendary cafe is a well-deserving honor due to its historic, beautiful setting, excellent service, and exquisite cuisine and beverages.

You may customize your four-course dinner for $115 or choose from the chef's eight-course tasting menu for $265 at Cafe Monarch. If you're feeling very flush, add an ounce of caviar for up to $500. chocolate-hazelnut cake, gelato, sorbet, white chocolate-passion fruit mousse, cheesecake, or crème brûlée are all excellent ways to end a meal.

