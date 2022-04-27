This is the most expensive restaurant in Arizona

Olivia White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7HuI_0fLd3TJ300
Image byJay Wennington

Fine dining is an excellent opportunity to celebrate a special event, shake off a gastronomic rut, or try something new. But, of course, when you're spending a few hundred bucks on dinner, you want to make sure it's nothing short of amazing.

Even if many people choose less-cost home-cooked and fast-casual meals these days, there will always be a reason to visit an expensive restaurant once in a while, so here is Arizona's most expensive restaurant.

Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale

According to TripAdvisor, Arizona has some fantastic restaurants, but one, in particular, is among the finest in the country. In Scottsdale, Cafe Monarch was ranked 8th on their 2020 list of America's top 25 fine dining restaurants. This legendary cafe is a well-deserving honor due to its historic, beautiful setting, excellent service, and exquisite cuisine and beverages.

You may customize your four-course dinner for $115 or choose from the chef's eight-course tasting menu for $265 at Cafe Monarch. If you're feeling very flush, add an ounce of caviar for up to $500. chocolate-hazelnut cake, gelato, sorbet, white chocolate-passion fruit mousse, cheesecake, or crème brûlée are all excellent ways to end a meal.

Let us know what you think about this restaurant or have you experienced anything like this. Share your opinion in the comment section, and if you like this article, share it with your friends and family.

Also, don't forget to follow me for more updates, and make sure to download the newsbreak app to become a registered follower.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational purposes

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Expensive# Restaurant# Food# Phoenix# 2022

Comments / 13

Published by

I am a passionate writer and journalist bringing you the latest news from the United States.

Phoenix, AZ
664 followers

More from Olivia White

Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix residents may continue to experience higher rent prices

Phoenix has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, with rents rising about 30% in the last year, more than double the national average. According to recent research, the cost of buying a house in metro Phoenix keeps increasing, and an industry expert says the Valley's hot housing market is unlikely to cool anytime soon.

Read full story
Arizona State

These are the most expensive cities in Arizona

Arizona is one of the biggest states in America, with a population of over 7 million people. The Sonoran Desert, Saguaro National Park, and the Grand Canyon are among well-known attractions in Arizona. Arizona's cultural diversity sets its art, visuals, and music apart from the rest of the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix has been ranked the most polluted city in Arizona

Arizona's capital and the most populated city is Phoenix. It has an estimated population of around 1.7 million people in 2019. It's no surprise that it's the fifth most populated city in the United States and the only state capital with a population of more than one million people.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Eggs shortages could become worse in Florida

Food, gas, and housing prices are already putting a strain on Floridians. Wheat prices have an impact on more than just eggs. Meat, bacon, and entire chickens are more expensive per pound than last year, and experts believe they could rise even higher.

Read full story
24 comments
Arizona State

A beautiful purple mushroom found in Arizona

According to the Az central, a rare dark purple mushroom was found first in Arizona. A senior at the University of Arizona was out foraging in the Santa Catalina Mountains with some friends when she found a small purple mushroom under a log.

Read full story
8 comments
Arizona State

Residents of Arizona experienced significantly higher inflation than the national.

Inflation in America is skyrocketing due to everything from vehicles to food to gasoline to housing. There aren't many places to hide these days, regardless of how much money you spend. Almost all consumer goods have increased in price, as underscored by a national annualized inflation rate of 8.5 percent in March, the highest in 41 years.

Read full story
6 comments

More food shortages could come to America.

Food shortages are a severe issue in the United States, as we saw in March of 2022. This shortage follows the food shortage we had in 2020 due to supply chain issues caused by rising demand and limited availability.

Read full story
348 comments
Florida State

A new plan could bring $1,000 of stimulus payment to the residents of Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a new plan to provide $1,000 of stimulus checks to the eligible residents. State Governor Ron DeSantis has authorized a $100 million bonus for Florida's first responders as part of the state's new budget.

Read full story
118 comments

Could Nipah virus cause the next pandemic?

A new deadly virus spreading across India has sparked fears of a new pandemic after the brain-swelling condition killed a young boy. Nipah virus has a mortality rate of up to 75%, and there is no vaccine available yet.

Read full story
131 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy