Phoenix has been ranked the most polluted city in Arizona

Image byKelly L/ Pexels

Arizona's capital and the most populated city is Phoenix. It has an estimated population of around 1.7 million people in 2019.

It's no surprise that it's the fifth most populated city in the United States and the only state capital with a population of more than one million people.

The American Lung Association's State of the Air report in 2020 listed Phoenix as having the worst air quality in the country. Year-round particulate pollution in the city was rated 7th. Similarly, Phoenix was likewise ranked 10th in terms of short-term particle pollution.

As wildfires have burned throughout the western United States in record numbers over the last several years, JoAnna Strother, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association, said climate change is one of the most major contributing factors to increasingly harmful conditions in the West. Furthermore, rising temperatures add to poor air quality.

According to the American Lung Association's State of the Air report, Maricopa County, of which Phoenix is the county seat, received an "F" and was placed 7th out of 228 metropolitan areas for high ozone days. From 2016 to 2018, a weighted average of 39.8 days were rated hazardous due to ozone alone.

Phoenix was placed 11th in America for daily "short-term" particle pollution and eighth for yearly particle pollution in the 2022 report. In addition, Phoenix was ranked seventh in terms of ozone pollution.

Increased newborn mortality, severe asthma attacks, and hospitalizations for cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease have been linked to daily surges in particle pollution. According to the report, ozone air pollution, often known as smog, is a harmful lung irritant that raises the risk of severe respiratory disease in people exposed to high levels.

