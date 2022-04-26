A beautiful purple mushroom found in Arizona

Image by Olga Subach/ Unsplash

According to the Az central, a rare dark purple mushroom was found first in Arizona.

A senior at the University of Arizona was out foraging in the Santa Catalina Mountains with some friends when she found a small purple mushroom under a log.

Caitlin Dowd, a student at the University of Arizona, eventually discovered that no one had ever seen this mushroom before in Arizona. As far as possible, it had never been submitted to a DNA sequence database. According to Caitlin Dowd, the mushroom seemed to be an Entoloma Occidentale variety metallicum.

According to a species fact sheet published by the United States Department of Agriculture USDA Forest Service, this kind of mushroom is extremely rare, "Entoloma Occidentale is an uncommon species. It is one of a group of brightly colored mushrooms that are often collected but seldom accurately recognized."

Betsy Arnold is, a professor in the School of Plant Sciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson and the curator of the Robert L. Gilbertson Mycological Herbarium, said that "I would say that probably these have been here over the history of the forests in Arizona, and they may be scattered throughout our beautiful high elevation sites."

Caitlin Dowd's specimen is the first to be discovered in Arizona, and her discovery aids scientists in their understanding of the species.

