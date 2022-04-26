Residents of Arizona experienced significantly higher inflation than the national.

Image by Sharon McCutcheon/ Unsplash

Inflation in America is skyrocketing due to everything from vehicles to food to gasoline to housing. There aren't many places to hide these days, regardless of how much money you spend. Almost all consumer goods have increased in price, as underscored by a national annualized inflation rate of 8.5 percent in March, the highest in 41 years.

The percentage is significantly higher in metro Phoenix, at 10.9 percent, with rising housing expenditures increasing significantly.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), With a 12-month inflation rate of 10.9 percent through February, metro Phoenix also has some of the highest figures of any significant city.

From March 2021 to February 2022, some prices are increased surprisingly, such as 43.8 percent for fuel, 38.5 percent for used automobiles and trucks, 17.2 percent for natural gas, 16.2 percent for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, and 12.4 percent for housing (including rents). All of those figures are based on changes in the Phoenix region.

In addition, restaurant meals climbed 5.9% in the Phoenix region from February to February 2022, portions of cereal and baked products increased by 5.5 percent, alcoholic drinks increased by 1.4 percent, and education communication services increased by 1.2 percent.

