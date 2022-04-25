A new plan could bring $1,000 of stimulus payment to the residents of Florida

Image by Blogging Guide/ Unsplash

Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a new plan to provide $1,000 of stimulus checks to the eligible residents.

State Governor Ron DeSantis has authorized a $100 million bonus for Florida's first responders as part of the state's new budget.

This payment plan for our first responders was presented in November 2021. This is the second year in a row that a similar bonus plan for first responders has been implemented.

According to this new proposed plan, to receive this $1,000 bonus, residents of Florida must be police officers, law enforcement officers, paramedics, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and (EMTs)emergency medical technicians.

On Thursday, March 31, Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference that "Our first responders dedicate themselves to protecting and serving our communities. While other states have abandoned law police and first responders, Florida has continued to support them. These bonuses are well-deserved thanks for everything our law enforcement and first responders do for the state of Florida."

Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis wants to implement another plan that would give each newly recruited law enforcement officer in Florida a $5,000 bonus. He also wants to increase the compensation of county sheriffs.

However, Governor Ron DeSantis also believe that the bonus was implemented to enhance morale and give a financial boost to growing inflation and everyday item expenses.

According to Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida teachers might get a $1,000 stimulus bonus this year. This payment will be sent to approximately 177,000 Florida teachers and administrators. In addition, Gov. DeSantis has set aside $600 million to increase the minimum teacher salary from $40,000 to $47,500.

Let us know what you think about the $1,000 new proposed plan, or have you experienced anything like this. Share your opinion in the comment section, and if you like this article, share it with your friends and family.

Also, don't forget to follow me for more updates, and make sure to download the newsbreak app to become a registered follower.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational purposes