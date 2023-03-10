Republican Matt Gaetz Urges Dems to Follow Khanna's Lead on Twitter Files Photo by https://westdailyreport.com/gaetz-encourages-dems-to-emulate-khanna-on-twitter-files/

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz implored his fellow lawmakers from the opposing party to emulate the actions of Democratic Representative Ro Khanna with regard to the “Twitter Files.” In a tweet posted on Thursday, Gaetz urged “Democrats should pay heed to @RoKhanna on the #TwitterFiles.” Gaetz’s tweet included a video of him speaking at a congressional hearing held by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The hearing featured two journalists, Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, who had previously released the Twitter Files.

Gaetz, addressing Taibbi and Shellenberger, stated, “While we’ve only heard from Democrats on this panel attacking you, discrediting you, a lot like they’ve tried to attack and discredit FBI whistleblowers, who are truth tellers, there are brave Democrats who still believe in free speech and I would advise my colleagues to look at the comments of Ro Khanna, who has been deeply, deeply, concerned about this weaponization of government and he believes these Twitter Files are indeed worthy of our focus and our energy and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

During the Weaponization subcommittee hearing where journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger testified about the release of the Twitter Files, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz made his comments on Thursday. The Twitter Files contain exchanges between federal agencies such as the FBI and Twitter executives.

Gaetz’s tweet was in response to a post from Taibbi regarding the Twitter Files, which included an internal email that Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna had previously sent to a Twitter employee. In the email, Khanna discussed the suppression of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s laptop on the social media platform.

Within the Twitter Files, Khanna expressed concern about the article’s suppression, stating that it “will invite more backlash than it will do good.”