Habits for Building Strong Bones

Bone health is a matter that requires attention regardless of one’s age. In the United States, osteoporosis affects about 10 million people, while an additional 43 million are at risk of developing the condition due to low bone mass. This figure mainly consists of women. Nevertheless, bone health extends beyond osteoporosis, as it can affect anyone at any age. A wide range of conditions like rickets, stress fractures, osteonecrosis, osteogenesis, and bone cancer can compromise the health of our bones. Some of these conditions are present from birth, while others develop later as a result of illness, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, and lifestyle choices.

“Aging is linked to reduced bone mineral density in both females and males, particularly females after menopause,” notes Dr. Liz Joy, MD, MPH, FACSM, FAMSSM, the medical director of wellness and nutrition at Intermountain Health in Salt Lake City, UT. It is critical to discuss the risk of poor bone health with a physician and undergo bone density testing as recommended. “A DEXA scan can provide insight into the need for treatment,” adds Dr. Joy.

Regardless of one’s starting point or current situation, several habits can be incorporated into one’s daily routine to improve bone health in the long term. Medical professionals recommend four habits to promote bone health at any age.

Make contributions to your bone bank.

One effective way to ensure optimal bone health is by making deposits in your bone bank. Our bodies cannot produce calcium, and therefore, it is essential to obtain this mineral through food and supplements. According to Dr. Liz Joy, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for calcium varies by age but is approximately 1300 mg daily, which equates to about four servings of dairy products. “You can get your daily calcium intake from a glass of milk at each meal and a serving of yogurt or a two-ounce slice of cheese,” she advises.

However, Emma Laing, PhD, RDN, director of dietetics at the University of Georgia and a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, recommends alternative sources of calcium such as calcium-fortified soy milk, soybeans, dark green leafy vegetables, and fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines.

How to Build Strong Bones