Do You Have a Short Attention Span? Take This Quiz to Find Out Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

In today's world, distractions abound, and it's challenging to maintain focus on the task at hand. Whether it's a notification from your phone, a new email popping up, or a social media post, these distractions are constantly vying for our attention. Dr. Gloria Mark, a preeminent researcher in multitasking and distraction, has dedicated her life to studying this topic.

Dr. Mark's research has shown that our attention spans have decreased significantly over the last two decades, with Americans spending an average of only 47 seconds on one screen before switching to another. Technology has undoubtedly played a significant role in this decline, and our ability to concentrate has suffered as a result. It's not uncommon to feel like we're constantly being pulled in multiple directions, making it challenging to stay focused on any one thing.

This is where Dr. Mark's upcoming book, Attention Span: Finding Focus and Fighting Distraction, comes into play. Her book provides practical tips and strategies for combating distractions and improving our attention spans. Whether it's turning off notifications, taking meaningful breaks to restore clear thinking, or identifying triggers for giving in to distractions, her advice can help us to regain control of our focus and concentration.

The attention span quiz that Dr. Mark has provided is a unique opportunity to assess our own attention spans and determine whether we need to make changes in our lives. By taking the quiz, we can gain valuable insights into our own tendencies and habits and use that information to improve our ability to focus and stay on task. With Dr. Mark's expertise and guidance, we can learn to find focus and fight distraction in a world that is constantly vying for our attention.

Attention Span Quiz: Measure Your Focus and Concentration