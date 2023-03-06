Shakira Puts Career on Hold for Father's Surgery in Barcelona Photo by https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Tinseltown

Shakira initiated the year 2023 with positive progress in her musical career; however, her personal life is in a state of unfavorable conditions. Multiple Spanish media outlets have recently reported that her father, Mr. William Mebarak, has been admitted to the emergency room in Barcelona and may potentially undergo a surgical operation.

The celebrated Colombian artist, who recently made history with her latest chart-topping single, "Session 53," and celebrated her 46th birthday on February 2nd, is taking a temporary break to prioritize her father's delicate health. According to La Vanguardia, the operation, which was originally scheduled for February 6th, has been postponed due to "strictly medical reasons" and may take place in the upcoming weeks.

Once Mr. Mebarak's condition stabilizes, Shakira, who originates from the coastal city of Barranquilla, will proceed with her plans of relocating to Miami with her children, whom she shares with her partner, Gerard Piqué.

What necessitated Shakira's father's hospital visit? Shakira's father had to go to the hospital due to a fall he suffered in 2022, which resulted in head trauma. He was promptly taken to the hospital by ambulance, and since then, his recovery process has been gradual. Shakira has been aiding her father in regaining his motor skills.

Regarding recent reports, Shakira clarified that the photographs of her accompanying her father in an ambulance were from May 28th, 2022, when he had the accident. She solicited good wishes for her father's health and expressed gratitude to everyone for their love and support.

The current situation regarding Shakira's father's health is unknown, but several Spanish media outlets have reported that he may require surgery. Therefore, Shakira is putting a hold on her professional commitments to focus on her father's health.

Shakira also shared a video of her father, in which she was holding posters with Spanish words written on them while Mr. William read them out loud. Shakira explained that this exercise was part of her father's cognitive therapy techniques.

Original Article