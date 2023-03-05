Contaminated Breast Pump Linked to Infant Fatality CDC Issues Warning Photo by https://www.shutterstock.com/g/sobolevskaia

In light of an infant's unfortunate demise caused by a contaminated breast pump, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are urging parents of neonates to sterilize their bottles and breastfeeding equipment. The CDC's report divulged that the deceased was a male premature neonate who passed away after 13 days of contracting the Cronobacter sakazakii bacterium, which was "probably transmitted through expressed milk contaminated by breast pump equipment."

According to the CDC's website, when infants below 12 months are infected with this type of bacteria, the source of contamination is often traced back to powdered infant formula. This is because bacteria can be present on household surfaces such as sinks, counters, and water. Even though the infant's death was not attributed to contaminated formula, the breast pump utilized in this case was cleansed and sterilized but was occasionally assembled while still moist.

The CDC has emphasized in their report (explained here) that "given the wide prevalence of C. sakazakii in the environment, neonate caregivers should practice safe hygiene, preparation, and storage measures, and learn strategies to safeguard infants from contamination." Caregivers must take extra precautions and use suitable equipment for cleaning, sterilizing, and assembling their breast pumps. They should also ensure that the pumps are completely dried before assembly to prevent any dampness that could foster bacterial growth.

When the bacterium is not lethal, it can provoke a perilous blood infection called sepsis and generate inflammation in the lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord, also known as meningitis. The CDC reiterated in their report that "caretakers should be instructed to thoroughly clean and sanitize breast pump equipment." This will help to prevent the proliferation of bacteria that can lead to infections in neonates, which could prove to be potentially fatal.

