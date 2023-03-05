The Power of Self-Love Padma Lakshmi's Secret to Self-Care Photo by https://www.shutterstock.com/g/scarletsails

Padma Lakshmi is a staunch supporter of women's well-being and is a firm believer that everyone should have the opportunity to be their best selves. Her personal regimen involves the consumption of foods that are nutrient-dense and scrumptious, indulging in facials, engaging in physical activity, ingesting supplements, and relishing some moments of peace and tranquility.

Padma Lakshmi is an adept gastronome, having presided over Top Chef for a considerable length of time, which is scheduled to launch its 20th season this spring. She has achieved the coveted James Beard Award and is the host and executive producer of Hulu's Taste the Nation series. She has also published five books, including her most recent work, Tomatoes for Neela, which is directed toward young children.

In her most recent undertaking, Padma Lakshmi aims to bring attention to nutritional deficiency in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 12.3% of Americans consume an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables. As the premier culinary partner of KIND Snacks, Padma Lakshmi has established Padma's Kind Kitchen, a covert pop-up in New York City and Houston. The general public can savor the Padma's Kind Kitchen experience for a limited period from February 28 through March 1, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern, at the Chelsea Market in Manhattan (entrance on 16th Street).

Padma Lakshmi ardently advocates for healthy cooking, asserting that it's a matter of perspective. "You just have to say, 'I love carrots. So how are we going to do this?' Well, let's coat them with a little maple sugar or maple syrup. Maple syrup has a lower glycemic index than other sweeteners. Just a single tablespoon of it, a pinch of salt, and a bit of spice, and then simply roast them. You're attempting to bring out their best qualities."

In regards to her inspiration for creating energy bites, Lakshmi revealed that she had never made them before but was fascinated by the idea. "In India, we have these snacks that are created with caramel and peanut or sesame clusters. So, I took the ethos of what makes a KIND bar a KIND bar: Whole foods, whole nuts—things you can pronounce, things as they appear in nature—and then merged them with my childhood treat."

Padma's energy bites consist of almond butter, dates, cranberries, sesame, crushed almonds, and pecans for added texture. She enjoys preparing toasts with her daughter as a snack, and her personal favorite is butternut or acorn squash, particularly during the autumn and winter months.

Original Article