Reality television personality Amber Borzotra has opened up about her journey of self-discovery during the Ride or Dies reunion, revealing that she has struggled with understanding her identity throughout her entire life. The Big Brother alum disclosed on the second part of The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion that she received a diagnosis of autism at the age of 35.

Borzotra explained that she has faced difficulties in social settings and has been taking medication for depression and anxiety, which she previously lied about due to feeling embarrassed. She expressed her relief in finally receiving a diagnosis, wishing she had discovered it earlier, as she has been grappling with her identity for 34 years.

Despite her costars' encouragement to not feel ashamed about taking medication for her mental health, Borzotra was emotional and felt embarrassed that people might think the medication is not working when it's a deeper issue. Following the completion of filming for The Challenge season 38, Borzotra sought further information about her health, stating that she genuinely needed help.

Amber Borzotra's Courageous Battle with Autism on 'The Challenge'" Photo by Peter Burdon on Unsplash

She is currently attempting to connect with a community of individuals who can empathize with her experience and is appreciative of the support system she has found among the Challengers. Her journey highlights the difficulties that people with autism face, particularly when it comes to comprehending their identity and finding a compassionate community.

During the reunion, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio reassured Borzotra that she is not alone and has the support of her fellow Challengers. Devenanzio, a seven-time Challenge winner, emphasized that they care about her and support her, even though it may not always seem like it.

Borzotra spoke about some of the behaviors that led to her diagnosis, revealing that she camouflaged herself to fit in and mirrored the actions of others. She also explained that she stims, engaging in repetitive behaviors such as hand-rubbing or hair-twirling. It is challenging for her to navigate her diagnosis at her age and after discovering it later in life.