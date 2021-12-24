5 Ways to Deal with Cavities yourself for Pain Relief

Are you experiencing cavities and want to get rid of them naturally? If so, this guide is for you.

Cavities are small holes in your teeth caused by decay. Food debris and bacteria in your mouth can form a film on the teeth. This film is known as plaque. If not removed, it will cause tooth decay. Plaque can be easily formed in places, such as cracks in the teeth, gum line, space between the teeth, and around chipped teeth.

Over time, decay penetrates the tooth’s inner layer, and this is when the cavity starts to develop. But the good news is that you can prevent tooth decay and even stop it before it becomes a cavity with several home remedies. Let’s discuss how to get rid of cavities naturally!

1. Sugar-free gum

Chewing sugar-free gums can help remineralize the tooth’s outer layer, called enamel. Gum containing xylitol can stimulate saliva production, reduce S. mutans, and raise plaque’s pH level. So if you notice plaque buildup on your teeth, chewing sugar-free gums can be a good help.

2. Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel offers several benefits for your overall health. Its tooth gel may also help fight bacteria that cause cavities. This is because aloe vera has an antibacterial effect that kills harmful bacteria in your mouth. So if you want to remineralize enamel at the pre-cavity stage, aloe vera tooth gel may come in handy.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is important for your oral as well as overall health. It helps absorb phosphate and calcium from the food we eat. Research shows an inverse relationship between cavities and eating foods rich in vitamin D and calcium. You can get this vitamin from the sun and dairy products, like yogurt and milk.

4. Fluoride toothpaste

Fluoride is important to prevent cavities and strengthen tooth enamel. Extensive research has shown that regular brushing the teeth with fluoride toothpaste prevents cavity formation.

5. Avoid sugary and acidic foods

Sugar and acidic foods and drinks can help cavity formation. According to the World Health Organisation, eating sugar is the major risk factor for cavities. Dentists recommend consuming only 10 percent sugar out of your total caloric intake for the day. Once you avoid eating too much sugar and acidic foods, your enamel has a chance to remineralize and prevent cavities.

When to see a dentist

Several dental problems like cavities occur without pain or other symptoms. So you should regularly visit your dentist to help catch a cavity before it gets worse.

You may get the following treatment at the dentist for a cavity:

The sooner you detect the cavity, the easier it will be for you and your dentist to repair it. So you should visit Almond Dental in Maple Grove if you are experiencing tooth decay. You can also visit us for regular checkups to keep your oral health in check.

