Meet The Woman Who Helped the FBI Take Down Jared From Subway

Olive Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rocW_0lHVGeZC00
Photo byAuthor Graphic

In 2015 Journalist Rochelle Herman worked undercover with the FBI to help them take down the global weight loss phenomenon Jared Fogel. 


From 2000-2015, Jared appeared in roughly 300 Subway commercials. He used his celebrity status to create a foundation that would fight childhood obesity. He traveled all across the country telling his story to children and encouraging them to eat healthier and become more active. The only problem was… Jared Fogel wasn’t who people thought he was.


In reality, Jared was nothing more than a pedophile. 


Back in 2006, Jared was booked to speak on Herman’s radio show in Sarasota, Florida to talk about childhood obesity. According to Herman, Fogel was very nice and personable however, mid-way through one of their conversations he told her how hot he thought “middle school girls” were. 


Shocked at Jared’s willingness to share this information freely, Rochelle allowed her journalism instincts to kick in, and she actually befriended Fogel with the intention of taking him down. She began recording their conversations, hoping that she would be able to obtain evidence that he was a pedophile. 


But she didn’t give up, because she knew that something wasn’t right with Fogel. And so for the next five years, Rochelle recorded Jared while he boasted about having sex with children, asking her about her children, and even going as far as asking her to put her hair in pigtails for him. 


She sent all of the information to the FBI, however, they didn’t believe that the information was admissible, so they didn’t do anything about it until the executive director of Jared’s childhood obesity foundation, a man named Russell Taylor, was busted for producing and possessing child pornography. That’s when they learned that, Jared, was his co-conspirator. 


Jared pled guilty to child trafficking and possession of child pornography, and he was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison. He is scheduled to be released in 2029. Russell Taylor pled guilty to producing and distributing child pornography and was sentenced to 27 years, however, his conviction was overturned in 2020.


The three-part docuseries which details Rochelle’s account of what happened, Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster is available to watch on Investigation Discovery.


Source:

  • ID Discovery

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# safety# true crime# law# order

Comments / 0

Published by

Investigating True Crime & Uncovering Scams One Case at a Time.

Rochester Hills, MI
368 followers

More from Olive Barker

Oakland County, MI

Two Men Charged After Targeting a Woman at a Local Grocery Store in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY - Two men are accused of targeting a woman at a local grocery store in Bloomfield Hills, so they can steal her purse. According to police, the woman was inside her vehicle in the parking lot of Nino Salvaggio at 6592 Telegraph around 1 p.m when she was approached by a man telling her that she had a flat tire. While that man went around to check on the flat tire, another man came up to the vehicle and grabbed the victim's purse out of the passenger seat of the car.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Tech Podcaster Stalked & Killed by One of Her Listeners

33-year-old Zohreh Sadeghi and her husband, 35-year-old Mohammad Milad Naseri were at their Washington home on Friday night when they were gunned down by a podcast listener. Sadeghi was a software engineer at Promontory MortgagePath, she attended the University of Washington, and had a podcast about all things tech related. Naseria went to Sharif University of Technology and had been working at Amazon since 2022.

Read full story
Fullerton, CA

California Woman Arrested for Throwing Away Her Newborn in a Public Restroom Trash

On March 9th at around 3:30 pm, fire officials found a 1-hour-old baby crying inside a trash can at a gas station near the 900 block of W Orangethorpe Ave in Fullerton. The baby was immediately transported to the Children’s Hospital in Orange County, where it remains in critical but stable condition.

Read full story

Private Contractor Shoots Family Before Killing Himself in Apparent Murder-Suicide

MORRIS COUNTY - Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a home in Succasunna after a welfare check was called for the Ventricelli family. Upon their arrival, authorities discovered the bodies of 57-year-old Peter Ventricelli, his wife 58-year-old Kelli Ventricelli, and their 15-year-old son Anthony.

Read full story
1 comments

The $358,000 GoFundMe Scam

On May 21st 2021, a Reddit user by the name of Debbie F Crankin, posted in a Subreddit asking people how to raise $200,000 within 40 days for a graphic design project. People began responding to the question, letting the user know that in order to do that, they would need to have some sort of following beforehand. So naturally, Crankin replied asking for more help on how they should go about that. Within days, they set up a TikTok account as well as a GoFundMe account with a goal of $250,000.

Read full story

This Influencer Creates Some of YouTube’s Most Disturbing Content

28-year-old Eugenia Cooney is a YouTuber and influencer with over 2 million followers. She’s known for her emo and gothic style, cosplay, random vlogs, and live-streaming on Twitch.

Read full story
1 comments
Wayne County, MI

Man Charged With Assaulting & Killing a 1-Year-Old

DETROIT - A wound has reopened for the Starks family tonight after the man accused of killing their daughter has been officially charged. 37-year-old LeRoy Metoyer III has been charged in Wayne County in connection with the murder of his friend's 1-year-old daughter back in November of 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Augusta, GA

This Woman Intentionally Crashed Her Car Into a Popeye’s for This…

Last week, a Georgia woman by the name of Belinda Miller intentionally crashed her car into a Popeye’s restaurant because her biscuits were accidentally left out of her order.

Read full story
1 comments

Hong Kong Influencer Found Dismembered in Her Father-In-Law’s Apartment

Instagram Model and Influencer Abby Choi went missing last Wednesday and by Friday, she was found dead. Choi was known for her luxurious life and recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco magazine.

Read full story
6 comments

Logan Paul Still Under Fire for Scamming People Out of Millions

Back in December, a YouTuber by the name of Coffeezilla released a two-part docuseries where he investigated the alleged crypto scam involving Logan Paul. Since then, Logan has been under fire for scamming people out of millions of dollars.

Read full story
5 comments
Iowa State

The TikToker Who Faked a Cancer Diagnosis for Money

Madison Russo was, at the time, a 19-year-old college student from Iowa. She was also and avid TikToker who had quite a lot of followers. One day, Madison went on her TikTok page and told her followers that she had stage two pancreatic cancer, Leukemia, and a tumor the size of a “football” wrapped around her spine.

Read full story
23 comments
East Lansing, MI

3 Dead, 5 Injured in Michigan State Shooting

EAST LANSING - Late Monday evening, a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three and leaving 5 others injured in the process. Police say that the 42-year-old suspected gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after the shooting happened.

Read full story

Recipe: Bloody Brain Cupcakes

Are you looking for a new and exciting way to switch things up? Have you ever thought about having a murder mystery dinner party for yourself and your friends? Maybe you have, but you just didn’t know how to go about it.

Read full story
Colleton County, SC

If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.

Read full story
1 comments
Pontiac, MI

Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac Man

OAKLAND - Police are asking for help tonight looking for a missing Pontiac man who ran out of the hospital with nothing but his gown and a blanket. Shortly before 11 pm on Sunday, January 29th, a 37-year-old man by the name of Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria walked out of McLaren Oakland Hospital with only a blanket and his hospital gown.

Read full story
2 comments
Duxbury, MA

Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-Suicide

On Tuesday, January 24th, police responded to a frantic 911 around 6:10 from the Clancy residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The call came from a man named Patrick Clancy who reported that his wife was injured outside of their home.

Read full story
Norristown, PA

A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a Chainsaw

A Pennsylvania woman by the name of Verity Beck is in police custody after allegedly killing her elderly parents and then dismembering them with a chainsaw. The 49-year-old who lived with her parents in Norristown, Pennsylvania, reportedly shot both of her parents in the head earlier this month. In the complaint that was filed against Verity, it claims that her brother Justin Beck is the one who found his parents dead after he came over to check on them.

Read full story
3 comments
Cohasset, MA

What Happened to Ana Walshe?

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Walshe, who worked at the real estate company Tishman Speyer, was officially reported missing by one of her coworkers on January 4th. The person who reported her missing suggested that the police take a look at her husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe. Not long after that, he became the primary suspect in her disappearance.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in Court

MOSCOW - The 28-year-old suspect in the quadruple homicide of four young students made his first court appearance on Thursday, January 5th, after he was extradited back to the state from Pennsylvania. His name is Bryan Kohberger.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy