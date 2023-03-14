Meet The Woman Who Helped the FBI Take Down Jared From Subway

Photo by Author Graphic

In 2015 Journalist Rochelle Herman worked undercover with the FBI to help them take down the global weight loss phenomenon Jared Fogel.



From 2000-2015, Jared appeared in roughly 300 Subway commercials. He used his celebrity status to create a foundation that would fight childhood obesity. He traveled all across the country telling his story to children and encouraging them to eat healthier and become more active. The only problem was… Jared Fogel wasn’t who people thought he was.



In reality, Jared was nothing more than a pedophile.



Back in 2006, Jared was booked to speak on Herman’s radio show in Sarasota, Florida to talk about childhood obesity. According to Herman, Fogel was very nice and personable however, mid-way through one of their conversations he told her how hot he thought “middle school girls” were.



Shocked at Jared’s willingness to share this information freely, Rochelle allowed her journalism instincts to kick in, and she actually befriended Fogel with the intention of taking him down. She began recording their conversations, hoping that she would be able to obtain evidence that he was a pedophile.



But she didn’t give up, because she knew that something wasn’t right with Fogel. And so for the next five years, Rochelle recorded Jared while he boasted about having sex with children, asking her about her children, and even going as far as asking her to put her hair in pigtails for him.



She sent all of the information to the FBI, however, they didn’t believe that the information was admissible, so they didn’t do anything about it until the executive director of Jared’s childhood obesity foundation, a man named Russell Taylor, was busted for producing and possessing child pornography. That’s when they learned that, Jared, was his co-conspirator.



Jared pled guilty to child trafficking and possession of child pornography, and he was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison. He is scheduled to be released in 2029. Russell Taylor pled guilty to producing and distributing child pornography and was sentenced to 27 years, however, his conviction was overturned in 2020.



The three-part docuseries which details Rochelle’s account of what happened, Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster is available to watch on Investigation Discovery.



Source: