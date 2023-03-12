Tech Podcaster Stalked & Killed by One of Her Listeners

Photo by Zohreh Sadeghi (left) Ramin Khodakaramrezaei (right)

33-year-old Zohreh Sadeghi and her husband, 35-year-old Mohammad Milad Naseri were at their Washington home on Friday night when they were gunned down by a podcast listener.



Sadeghi was a software engineer at Promontory MortgagePath, she attended the University of Washington, and had a podcast about all things tech related. Naseria went to Sharif University of Technology and had been working at Amazon since 2022.



After she began her podcast, Sadeghi actively engaged with her listeners through an app called Clubhouse. One of those listeners was a 38-year-old trucker by the name of Ramin Khodakaramrezaei. Reports say, he befriended Sadeghi back in 2021 after listening to one of her podcasts about breaking into the tech industry.



Around 1:45 am Friday morning, authorities received a 911 call from Zohreh’s mother who was at the home but was able to escape the shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found both victims along with the gunman dead.



According to a Redman police report, Sadeghi had filed a harassment complaint against Ramin earlier this month. She told police that his stalking became so intense that he threatened to show up at her home, and wouldn’t stop until he “killed himself or died.”



She tried to cut contact with him numerous times but it only intensified his stalking and reports showed that Ramin actually contacted Zohreh more than 100 times in a single day.



"This is the absolute worst outcome for a stalking case. This is every victim, every detective, every police chief's worst nightmare," said Redman Police Chief Darrell Lowe.



