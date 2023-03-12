California Woman Arrested for Throwing Away Her Newborn in a Public Restroom Trash

Photo by Fullerton Police Department

On March 9th at around 3:30 pm, fire officials found a 1-hour-old baby crying inside a trash can at a gas station near the 900 block of W Orangethorpe Ave in Fullerton. The baby was immediately transported to the Children’s Hospital in Orange County, where it remains in critical but stable condition.

Reports say that a Chevron gas station employee called for help after discovering the crying child in the restroom.

"The call for service was a possible newborn child in the bathroom trash can. Upon arrival, officers located a newborn child in the trash can and immediately began life-saving measures. Fullerton Fire responded very shortly after and transported the child to a local hospital for further medical care," said Sergeant Ryan O’Neil from the Fullerton Police Department.

Around 1:45 am Friday morning, detectives were issued a search warrant for the surveillance footage at the gas station. Not long after they checked the footage, they found what they believed to be the suspect's vehicle near the 400 block of W Orangethorpe Ave.

Authorities then arrested 25-year-old Vanissa Maldonado and charged her with felony child abuse and attempted murder. It’s unclear what her motive was at this time, since California does have a safe surrender law which allows parents to safely surrender their child at birth.

"There are Safe Surrender Baby laws that allow parents, guardians or mothers to surrender their child within 72 hours of birth with no questions asked. There are hospitals that are designated as safe surrender along with fire departments," said O'Neil.

Source:

Fox