Private Contractor Shoots Family Before Killing Himself in Apparent Murder-Suicide

MORRIS COUNTY - Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a home in Succasunna after a welfare check was called for the Ventricelli family.



Upon their arrival, authorities discovered the bodies of 57-year-old Peter Ventricelli, his wife 58-year-old Kelli Ventricelli, and their 15-year-old son Anthony.



Reports say that Peter shot his wife and then his son before turning the firearm on himself. While the motive remains unclear, authorities believe it was brought on by a domestic violence situation. And the investigation is active and open as of Wednesday morning.



“This is a tragic murder suicide brought on by domestic violence. It is a heartbreaking loss for the Ventricelli family,” said Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.



“Neighbors, schoolmates, friends and the Roxbury community as a whole are mourning this shocking and senseless loss of life. We ask that citizens exercise discretion and compassion while discussing the situation on social media.”



Tonight a community is grieving, a family is grieving at the unexpected loss of not one but three family members and there are still so many unanswered questions.



A GoFundMe campaign has been created by a relative, with a goal of $50,000. On the campaign, Carlos Ventricelli wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved family members. Kellie and Anthony’s lives were tragically taken on March 7, 2023. Due to the shock of this sudden loss, our family is not prepared for the financial responsibilities that come along with the handling of funeral expenses and other costs.”

