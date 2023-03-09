The $358,000 GoFundMe Scam

Photo by Author Graphic

On May 21st 2021, a Reddit user by the name of Debbie F Crankin, posted in a Subreddit asking people how to raise $200,000 within 40 days for a graphic design project.

People began responding to the question, letting the user know that in order to do that, they would need to have some sort of following beforehand. So naturally, Crankin replied asking for more help on how they should go about that. Within days, they set up a TikTok account as well as a GoFundMe account with a goal of $250,000.

However, this is where the story takes its first turn of events because on Reddit Crankin said the money was for a graphic design project, and when the first fundraiser was made, it had nothing to do with graphic design. Instead, it was for a male-to-female transition.

With the GoFundMe set up and ready for donations, Crankin started posting regularly on TikTok pushing the narrative that she was a struggling black transgender woman with no family or friends in need of money to survive. Her videos were pushed out by TikTok, and she quickly gained 50,000 followers within 6 months.

It wasn’t long before other TikTokers got sucked into Debbie’s story and began creating posts for her, and even going as far as donating thousands of dollars of their own money to her campaign.

To most people, Crankin’s story seemed legit. But that wouldn’t last long because on March 29th, 2022 nearly a year after she created her fundraiser, Debbie posted a message to her campaign that read:

“My campaign is not receiving any donations. I’m urging everyone who is still receiving my messages to donate to my campaign again and share it across your social media platforms as much as you can today. I don’t understand why people are ignoring me and why it has always been hard for me to reach the full goal for my fundraising campaign. This is totally ridiculous and unacceptable.”

At this point, she had raised over $70,000 on that campaign, and she didn’t acknowledge that at all. She then posted a video on TikTok about a white transgender person who was able to meet their goal of $50,000 claiming that the only reason she wasn’t receiving donations was because she was black.

This behavior started to raise some red flags for her followers.

As if that’s not enough, Crankin began replying to nice comments on her posts, shaming people for not donating, and messaging other creators who helped her, telling them that they should have done more for her.

Instead of being grateful for the money she had already received, Debbie was going down a path of self-destruction. And this led to people exposing her for what she truly was.

Within a few days of her posting her TikTok about being discriminated against because she was black, people discovered that she actually had 9 GoFundMe campaigns and had raised over $358,000. Meanwhile, she was shaming people for not donating to her, so she could transition.

Other transgender creators began questioning why she even needed that much to begin with because it costs less than $100,000 to transition in most cases and in California where Crankin lives, you can actually get it for free with Medicaid.

This led to even more coming out about Crankin. As it turns out, she lives in a luxury apartment in the Los Angeles area and drives a brand-new Audi A5. Though Crankin denies this, TikToker Zayaperysian, who was in an ongoing feud with Crankin, posted the receipts that Debbie shared on her GoFundMe which provides proof that it is in fact true.

At this point, Crankin turned her profile private and began blocking people who had anything negative to say about her.

Crankin’s story is just one of many in which are problematic in today’s society. It seems that the only socially acceptable opinion to have about someone, particularly in the LGBTQ community, is that they are the victim, and they are always right.

This type of behavior creates a society full of entitlement and delusion. It’s also another reason you shouldn’t donate money online.

This story was also published on Medium.