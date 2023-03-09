The $358,000 GoFundMe Scam

Olive Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImrcM_0lCOGC2g00
Photo byAuthor Graphic

On May 21st 2021, a Reddit user by the name of Debbie F Crankin, posted in a Subreddit asking people how to raise $200,000 within 40 days for a graphic design project. 

People began responding to the question, letting the user know that in order to do that, they would need to have some sort of following beforehand. So naturally, Crankin replied asking for more help on how they should go about that. Within days, they set up a TikTok account as well as a GoFundMe account with a goal of $250,000.

However, this is where the story takes its first turn of events because on Reddit Crankin said the money was for a graphic design project, and when the first fundraiser was made, it had nothing to do with graphic design. Instead, it was for a male-to-female transition.

With the GoFundMe set up and ready for donations, Crankin started posting regularly on TikTok pushing the narrative that she was a struggling black transgender woman with no family or friends in need of money to survive. Her videos were pushed out by TikTok, and she quickly gained 50,000 followers within 6 months.

It wasn’t long before other TikTokers got sucked into Debbie’s story and began creating posts for her, and even going as far as donating thousands of dollars of their own money to her campaign. 

To most people, Crankin’s story seemed legit. But that wouldn’t last long because on March 29th, 2022 nearly a year after she created her fundraiser, Debbie posted a message to her campaign that read:

“My campaign is not receiving any donations. I’m urging everyone who is still receiving my messages to donate to my campaign again and share it across your social media platforms as much as you can today. I don’t understand why people are ignoring me and why it has always been hard for me to reach the full goal for my fundraising campaign. This is totally ridiculous and unacceptable.” 

At this point, she had raised over $70,000 on that campaign, and she didn’t acknowledge that at all. She then posted a video on TikTok about a white transgender person who was able to meet their goal of $50,000 claiming that the only reason she wasn’t receiving donations was because she was black.

This behavior started to raise some red flags for her followers. 

As if that’s not enough, Crankin began replying to nice comments on her posts, shaming people for not donating, and messaging other creators who helped her, telling them that they should have done more for her. 

Instead of being grateful for the money she had already received, Debbie was going down a path of self-destruction. And this led to people exposing her for what she truly was. 

Within a few days of her posting her TikTok about being discriminated against because she was black, people discovered that she actually had 9 GoFundMe campaigns and had raised over $358,000. Meanwhile, she was shaming people for not donating to her, so she could transition. 

Other transgender creators began questioning why she even needed that much to begin with because it costs less than $100,000 to transition in most cases and in California where Crankin lives, you can actually get it for free with Medicaid. 

This led to even more coming out about Crankin. As it turns out, she lives in a luxury apartment in the Los Angeles area and drives a brand-new Audi A5. Though Crankin denies this, TikToker Zayaperysian, who was in an ongoing feud with Crankin, posted the receipts that Debbie shared on her GoFundMe which provides proof that it is in fact true. 

At this point, Crankin turned her profile private and began blocking people who had anything negative to say about her. 

Crankin’s story is just one of many in which are problematic in today’s society. It seems that the only socially acceptable opinion to have about someone, particularly in the LGBTQ community, is that they are the victim, and they are always right. 

This type of behavior creates a society full of entitlement and delusion. It’s also another reason you shouldn’t donate money online.

This story was also published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# fraud# influencers# fundraising# scam

Comments / 0

Published by

Investigating True Crime & Uncovering Scams One Case at a Time.

Rochester Hills, MI
368 followers

More from Olive Barker

Washington, DC

Tech Podcaster Stalked & Killed by One of Her Listeners

33-year-old Zohreh Sadeghi and her husband, 35-year-old Mohammad Milad Naseri were at their Washington home on Friday night when they were gunned down by a podcast listener. Sadeghi was a software engineer at Promontory MortgagePath, she attended the University of Washington, and had a podcast about all things tech related. Naseria went to Sharif University of Technology and had been working at Amazon since 2022.

Read full story
Fullerton, CA

California Woman Arrested for Throwing Away Her Newborn in a Public Restroom Trash

On March 9th at around 3:30 pm, fire officials found a 1-hour-old baby crying inside a trash can at a gas station near the 900 block of W Orangethorpe Ave in Fullerton. The baby was immediately transported to the Children’s Hospital in Orange County, where it remains in critical but stable condition.

Read full story

Private Contractor Shoots Family Before Killing Himself in Apparent Murder-Suicide

MORRIS COUNTY - Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a home in Succasunna after a welfare check was called for the Ventricelli family. Upon their arrival, authorities discovered the bodies of 57-year-old Peter Ventricelli, his wife 58-year-old Kelli Ventricelli, and their 15-year-old son Anthony.

Read full story
1 comments

This Influencer Creates Some of YouTube’s Most Disturbing Content

28-year-old Eugenia Cooney is a YouTuber and influencer with over 2 million followers. She’s known for her emo and gothic style, cosplay, random vlogs, and live-streaming on Twitch.

Read full story
1 comments
Wayne County, MI

Man Charged With Assaulting & Killing a 1-Year-Old

DETROIT - A wound has reopened for the Starks family tonight after the man accused of killing their daughter has been officially charged. 37-year-old LeRoy Metoyer III has been charged in Wayne County in connection with the murder of his friend's 1-year-old daughter back in November of 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Augusta, GA

This Woman Intentionally Crashed Her Car Into a Popeye’s for This…

Last week, a Georgia woman by the name of Belinda Miller intentionally crashed her car into a Popeye’s restaurant because her biscuits were accidentally left out of her order.

Read full story
1 comments

Hong Kong Influencer Found Dismembered in Her Father-In-Law’s Apartment

Instagram Model and Influencer Abby Choi went missing last Wednesday and by Friday, she was found dead. Choi was known for her luxurious life and recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco magazine.

Read full story
6 comments

Logan Paul Still Under Fire for Scamming People Out of Millions

Back in December, a YouTuber by the name of Coffeezilla released a two-part docuseries where he investigated the alleged crypto scam involving Logan Paul. Since then, Logan has been under fire for scamming people out of millions of dollars.

Read full story
5 comments
Iowa State

The TikToker Who Faked a Cancer Diagnosis for Money

Madison Russo was, at the time, a 19-year-old college student from Iowa. She was also and avid TikToker who had quite a lot of followers. One day, Madison went on her TikTok page and told her followers that she had stage two pancreatic cancer, Leukemia, and a tumor the size of a “football” wrapped around her spine.

Read full story
23 comments
East Lansing, MI

3 Dead, 5 Injured in Michigan State Shooting

EAST LANSING - Late Monday evening, a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three and leaving 5 others injured in the process. Police say that the 42-year-old suspected gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after the shooting happened.

Read full story

Recipe: Bloody Brain Cupcakes

Are you looking for a new and exciting way to switch things up? Have you ever thought about having a murder mystery dinner party for yourself and your friends? Maybe you have, but you just didn’t know how to go about it.

Read full story
Colleton County, SC

If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.

Read full story
1 comments
Pontiac, MI

Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac Man

OAKLAND - Police are asking for help tonight looking for a missing Pontiac man who ran out of the hospital with nothing but his gown and a blanket. Shortly before 11 pm on Sunday, January 29th, a 37-year-old man by the name of Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria walked out of McLaren Oakland Hospital with only a blanket and his hospital gown.

Read full story
2 comments
Duxbury, MA

Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-Suicide

On Tuesday, January 24th, police responded to a frantic 911 around 6:10 from the Clancy residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The call came from a man named Patrick Clancy who reported that his wife was injured outside of their home.

Read full story
Norristown, PA

A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a Chainsaw

A Pennsylvania woman by the name of Verity Beck is in police custody after allegedly killing her elderly parents and then dismembering them with a chainsaw. The 49-year-old who lived with her parents in Norristown, Pennsylvania, reportedly shot both of her parents in the head earlier this month. In the complaint that was filed against Verity, it claims that her brother Justin Beck is the one who found his parents dead after he came over to check on them.

Read full story
3 comments
Cohasset, MA

What Happened to Ana Walshe?

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Walshe, who worked at the real estate company Tishman Speyer, was officially reported missing by one of her coworkers on January 4th. The person who reported her missing suggested that the police take a look at her husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe. Not long after that, he became the primary suspect in her disappearance.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in Court

MOSCOW - The 28-year-old suspect in the quadruple homicide of four young students made his first court appearance on Thursday, January 5th, after he was extradited back to the state from Pennsylvania. His name is Bryan Kohberger.

Read full story

DoorDash Is Charging Customers for a Free Service

DoorDash is now offering a service in which they will send someone to pick up your outgoing packages. Of course, for a fee. The only problem with this is, USPS offers a free pickup service which is available in most locations across the United States.

Read full story
12 comments
Inkster, MI

Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on Snapchat

INKSTER – A complaint filed on December 6th, 2022 alleged that an Inkster man received dozens of nude images and videos from a fifth-grade girl as well as several other children after offering to send them video game currency.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy