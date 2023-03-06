Man Charged With Assaulting & Killing a 1-Year-Old

Olive Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHO3M_0l9gi0CZ00
Photo byMugshot

DETROIT - A wound has reopened for the Starks family tonight after the man accused of killing their daughter has been officially charged. 

37-year-old LeRoy Metoyer III has been charged in Wayne County in connection with the murder of his friend's 1-year-old daughter back in November of 2022. 

On November 29th, 2022 Metoyer was babysitting his friend's daughter, Justice Starks when help was called to a horrific scene at the 19200 block of Lancashire. Reports say that the child had been assaulted. 

What exactly caused him to assault the young girl has yet to be determined. The prosecutor's office does have a probable cause affidavit that has yet to be released to the public, but they are certain that this was intentional and that Metoyer is the one to blame. 

It’s unclear whether 1-year-old Starks was sexually assaulted or just physically assaulted. However, when the medics arrived at the scene, they immediately rushed her to a local hospital, where she eventually scummed to her injuries on December 1st.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner later determined that the child’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

On March 4th, Metoyer was charged with first-degree child abuse as well as felony murder, and he was arraigned at the 36th district court. There will be a probable cause conference held on March 13th and his preliminary hearing is set for March 20th. For now, he remains behind bars as the family of Justice Starks seeks answers about what happened to their little girl and why.

Source:

MLive

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# safety# detroit# murder

Comments / 3

Published by

Investigating True Crime & Uncovering Scams One Case at a Time.

Rochester Hills, MI
369 followers

More from Olive Barker

Private Contractor Shoots Family Before Killing Himself in Apparent Murder-Suicide

MORRIS COUNTY - Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a home in Succasunna after a welfare check was called for the Ventricelli family. Upon their arrival, authorities discovered the bodies of 57-year-old Peter Ventricelli, his wife 58-year-old Kelli Ventricelli, and their 15-year-old son Anthony.

Read full story
1 comments

The $358,000 GoFundMe Scam

On May 21st 2021, a Reddit user by the name of Debbie F Crankin, posted in a Subreddit asking people how to raise $200,000 within 40 days for a graphic design project. People began responding to the question, letting the user know that in order to do that, they would need to have some sort of following beforehand. So naturally, Crankin replied asking for more help on how they should go about that. Within days, they set up a TikTok account as well as a GoFundMe account with a goal of $250,000.

Read full story

This Influencer Creates Some of YouTube’s Most Disturbing Content

28-year-old Eugenia Cooney is a YouTuber and influencer with over 2 million followers. She’s known for her emo and gothic style, cosplay, random vlogs, and live-streaming on Twitch.

Read full story
1 comments
Augusta, GA

This Woman Intentionally Crashed Her Car Into a Popeye’s for This…

Last week, a Georgia woman by the name of Belinda Miller intentionally crashed her car into a Popeye’s restaurant because her biscuits were accidentally left out of her order.

Read full story
1 comments

Hong Kong Influencer Found Dismembered in Her Father-In-Law’s Apartment

Instagram Model and Influencer Abby Choi went missing last Wednesday and by Friday, she was found dead. Choi was known for her luxurious life and recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco magazine.

Read full story
6 comments

Logan Paul Still Under Fire for Scamming People Out of Millions

Back in December, a YouTuber by the name of Coffeezilla released a two-part docuseries where he investigated the alleged crypto scam involving Logan Paul. Since then, Logan has been under fire for scamming people out of millions of dollars.

Read full story
5 comments
Iowa State

The TikToker Who Faked a Cancer Diagnosis for Money

Madison Russo was, at the time, a 19-year-old college student from Iowa. She was also and avid TikToker who had quite a lot of followers. One day, Madison went on her TikTok page and told her followers that she had stage two pancreatic cancer, Leukemia, and a tumor the size of a “football” wrapped around her spine.

Read full story
23 comments
East Lansing, MI

3 Dead, 5 Injured in Michigan State Shooting

EAST LANSING - Late Monday evening, a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three and leaving 5 others injured in the process. Police say that the 42-year-old suspected gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after the shooting happened.

Read full story

Recipe: Bloody Brain Cupcakes

Are you looking for a new and exciting way to switch things up? Have you ever thought about having a murder mystery dinner party for yourself and your friends? Maybe you have, but you just didn’t know how to go about it.

Read full story
Colleton County, SC

If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.

Read full story
1 comments
Pontiac, MI

Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac Man

OAKLAND - Police are asking for help tonight looking for a missing Pontiac man who ran out of the hospital with nothing but his gown and a blanket. Shortly before 11 pm on Sunday, January 29th, a 37-year-old man by the name of Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria walked out of McLaren Oakland Hospital with only a blanket and his hospital gown.

Read full story
2 comments
Duxbury, MA

Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-Suicide

On Tuesday, January 24th, police responded to a frantic 911 around 6:10 from the Clancy residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The call came from a man named Patrick Clancy who reported that his wife was injured outside of their home.

Read full story
Norristown, PA

A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a Chainsaw

A Pennsylvania woman by the name of Verity Beck is in police custody after allegedly killing her elderly parents and then dismembering them with a chainsaw. The 49-year-old who lived with her parents in Norristown, Pennsylvania, reportedly shot both of her parents in the head earlier this month. In the complaint that was filed against Verity, it claims that her brother Justin Beck is the one who found his parents dead after he came over to check on them.

Read full story
3 comments
Cohasset, MA

What Happened to Ana Walshe?

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Walshe, who worked at the real estate company Tishman Speyer, was officially reported missing by one of her coworkers on January 4th. The person who reported her missing suggested that the police take a look at her husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe. Not long after that, he became the primary suspect in her disappearance.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in Court

MOSCOW - The 28-year-old suspect in the quadruple homicide of four young students made his first court appearance on Thursday, January 5th, after he was extradited back to the state from Pennsylvania. His name is Bryan Kohberger.

Read full story

DoorDash Is Charging Customers for a Free Service

DoorDash is now offering a service in which they will send someone to pick up your outgoing packages. Of course, for a fee. The only problem with this is, USPS offers a free pickup service which is available in most locations across the United States.

Read full story
12 comments
Inkster, MI

Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on Snapchat

INKSTER – A complaint filed on December 6th, 2022 alleged that an Inkster man received dozens of nude images and videos from a fifth-grade girl as well as several other children after offering to send them video game currency.

Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Mother Charged After Sharing Sexually-Explicit Images of Her Infant Online

MACOMB COUNTY - A 26-year-old mother is behind bars tonight after being charged with sharing and selling sexually-explicit images of her infant child online. On December 8th, 2022 a complaint was filed against 26-year-old Amber Nicole Dunbar for producing and distributing child pornography. The FBI says that they were alerted of Dunbar’s alleged activities by authorities in another state who were investigating a man who had been communicating with individuals on the Kik app. The man was asking them to produce and send him child pornography.

Read full story
Moscow, ID

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Arrested In The Missing Idaho Quadruple Murders

MOSCOW - Throw everything you know out the window now because police have finally arrested a suspect in the Moscow, Idaho quadruple homicide case. If you’re unfamiliar with the case, we’re talking about the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students (21-year-old Madison Mogan, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle). The students were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home by two of their other roommates.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy