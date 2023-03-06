Man Charged With Assaulting & Killing a 1-Year-Old

Photo by Mugshot

DETROIT - A wound has reopened for the Starks family tonight after the man accused of killing their daughter has been officially charged.

37-year-old LeRoy Metoyer III has been charged in Wayne County in connection with the murder of his friend's 1-year-old daughter back in November of 2022.

On November 29th, 2022 Metoyer was babysitting his friend's daughter, Justice Starks when help was called to a horrific scene at the 19200 block of Lancashire. Reports say that the child had been assaulted.

What exactly caused him to assault the young girl has yet to be determined. The prosecutor's office does have a probable cause affidavit that has yet to be released to the public, but they are certain that this was intentional and that Metoyer is the one to blame.

It’s unclear whether 1-year-old Starks was sexually assaulted or just physically assaulted. However, when the medics arrived at the scene, they immediately rushed her to a local hospital, where she eventually scummed to her injuries on December 1st.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner later determined that the child’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

On March 4th, Metoyer was charged with first-degree child abuse as well as felony murder, and he was arraigned at the 36th district court. There will be a probable cause conference held on March 13th and his preliminary hearing is set for March 20th. For now, he remains behind bars as the family of Justice Starks seeks answers about what happened to their little girl and why.

