This Woman Intentionally Crashed Her Car Into a Popeye’s for This…

Last week, a Georgia woman by the name of Belinda Miller intentionally crashed her car into a Popeye’s restaurant because her biscuits were accidentally left out of her order.

Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene

at the Popeye’s in Augusta on Walton Way around 7:45 pm after receiving an injury report.

It hasn’t been reported exactly who was injured or how many people were injured during the crash, however, authorities say she was intending to do as much harm as she possibly could. In the report that was filed, one customer mentioned that Miller told them to hurry up and place their order because she was, “coming back.”

The general manager told police that Miller became belligerent after discovering there were no biscuits in her order. They corrected the order for her, but she still wasn’t happy.

After making several threats, she then went outside, got in her vehicle, and drove it into the entrance of the restaurant.

According to reports, Miller drove her vehicle into the restaurant until she couldn’t drive any further and was stopped by debris, nearly striking an 18-year-old employee in the process. She then fled the scene, and her SUV was later found at her home with damage to the front end.

It’s unclear if she’s currently still in custody, but Belinda was taken to Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday. She was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property along with aggravated assault and held on a $4,000 bond.

