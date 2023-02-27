Hong Kong Influencer Found Dismembered in Her Father-In-Law’s Apartment

Photo by Abby Choi Instagram

Instagram Model and Influencer Abby Choi went missing last Wednesday and by Friday, she was found dead. Choi was known for her luxurious life and recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco magazine.

On Sunday February 26th Hong Kong authorities say they discovered parts of the 28-year-old's dismembered body in an apartment that was rented by her father-in-law. Her remains were scattered around the apartment, and it appeared that her head was cooked in a large soup pot along with “green radishes and carrots”, according to police.

During the investigation, authorities also found a meat grinder, an electric saw, face shields, and a pink designer bag at the apartment. It had appeared that Abby had been shot in the head or experienced a lot of blunt-force trauma, before being dismembered and cooked.

Because the apartment was rented by Abby’s father-in-law, police immediately launched a search for her extended family. And after a citywide manhunt on Saturday the 25th, police arrested her ex-husband, 28-year-old Alex Kwong. After his arrest, police found that he was carrying over $60,000 in cash and a collection of luxury watches.

Along with Alex, his father, and brother were also charged with murder. Alex’s mother also faces some charges for perverting with the courts of justice.

The motive appears to be a financial disagreement due to the fact that after Abby and Alex divorced, she continued to support him and his family financially, by housing them in a condo worth $2.9 million dollars. But according to reports, Abby wanted her condo back.

Source:

Access Hollywood