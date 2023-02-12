Recipe: Bloody Brain Cupcakes

Photo by Tamara Gak on Unsplash

Are you looking for a new and exciting way to switch things up? Have you ever thought about having a murder mystery dinner party for yourself and your friends? Maybe you have, but you just didn’t know how to go about it.



All good murder mystery parties have three things, a good murder plot, a group of people eager to solve the mystery, and great food. Today, we’re going to cover one of those things with a recipe from A Killer In The Kitchen: An 8 Recipe ebook.



Whether you want to throw a murder mystery party or not. This is a super fun recipe to make!

How to Make Bloody Brain Cupcakes

Bloody Brain Cupcakes

24 Servings | 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 Box Of Cake Mix (Your Choice)

1 3.4 oz. Package Of Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix

Green Food Coloring

Red Food Coloring

4 Cups Of Vanilla (Or White) Frosting

½ Cups Of Strawberry Or Raspberry Jam (Warmed)

Directions: