Recipe: Bloody Brain Cupcakes

Are you looking for a new and exciting way to switch things up? Have you ever thought about having a murder mystery dinner party for yourself and your friends? Maybe you have, but you just didn’t know how to go about it.
All good murder mystery parties have three things, a good murder plot, a group of people eager to solve the mystery, and great food. Today, we’re going to cover one of those things with a recipe from A Killer In The Kitchen: An 8 Recipe ebook.
Whether you want to throw a murder mystery party or not. This is a super fun recipe to make!
How to Make Bloody Brain Cupcakes
Bloody Brain Cupcakes
24 Servings | 15 Minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 Box Of Cake Mix (Your Choice)
- 1 3.4 oz. Package Of Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix
- Green Food Coloring
- Red Food Coloring
- 4 Cups Of Vanilla (Or White) Frosting
- ½ Cups Of Strawberry Or Raspberry Jam (Warmed)
Directions:
- Start by preparing your cake mix according to the package directions for cupcakes in dark-colored paper liners. Cool completely.
- In a separate bowl, prepare instant pudding mix according to the package directions. Tint with enough green food coloring to reach your desired color. In another bowl, do the same with the frosting and the red food coloring.
- Using an apple corer, remove the core of the cupcake by inserting the large open end and twisting until the cake is loose. Fill with the green pudding mixture. Trim the cake tops off of the reserved cake piece and place the top on top of the pudding. Repeat with remaining cupcakes and pudding (reserve any remaining pudding for another use or serve with cupcakes). Frost a thin layer of pink frosting over the cupcakes. Transfer the remaining frosting into a resealable plastic bag or a piping bag fitted with a medium open tip. Pipe a line down the middle of the cupcake top and loop back up making a squiggle and back with the same motion. Repeat on the other half of the cake top and with the remaining cupcakes and frosting. Drizzle with jam.
