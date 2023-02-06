If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

Photo by Alex Murdaugh at his trial

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22.



On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.



At the time, police were unsure what to make of the call, but after arriving at the scene, they quickly ruled it a homicide and the investigation soon began.



With the evidence stacked against Murdaugh as the primary suspect in the murders, he is maintaining his innocence. Even going as far as claiming that his oldest son Buster might have had something to do with it.



The problem is, there are several pieces of evidence, including video footage that was taken right before the murders, that suggest Alex himself was the one who actually did it.



What’s even more implicating is that as one of the most prominent legal families in South Carolina, Alex Murdaugh has been at the center of several investigations since 2014. He’s been implicated or involved with at least five other murders, insurance fraud, defrauding clients, theft of insurance payouts, and even drug-related charges.



It’s highly unlikely that anyone other than Alex committed the murders of his wife and son. However, it’s entirely possible that he wasn’t the only one at the scene of the crime. Did he have help? Or did he just snap and do this completely on his own?



