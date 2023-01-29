Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-Suicide

Photo by The Clancy Family

On Tuesday, January 24th, police responded to a frantic 911 around 6:10 from the Clancy residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The call came from a man named Patrick Clancy who reported that his wife was injured outside of their home.



When police arrived at the scene, they found that Patrick’s wife Lindsay Clancy had jumped from the second-story window of her home. Inside the home, police discovered the couple’s three children unconscious, with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Lindsay, who was a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General, attempted to murder her three children and then kill herself right after. There is no known motive at this time, it appears to be a struggle with mental health.

The children were rushed to the hospital, where two of them, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, succumbed to their injuries. The third child, 7-month-old Callan was flown to Boston’s Children's Hospital. He passed away a few days later on Friday, January 27th.



32-year-old Lindsay currently remains in the hospital in Boston and is in police custody. She faces three counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and assault with a deadly weapon.



Her husband Patrick released a statement following the tragedy where he said, "Thank you all for your love and support. The warmth I’ve received from the community is palpable, and your generosity gives me hope that I can focus on some sort of healing. I’ve seen all of your messages and contributions, including some from people I haven’t seen in over a decade and many I’ve never met. I see and appreciate every one of you."



He went on to say, “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace”



Source: