A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a Chainsaw

A Pennsylvania woman by the name of Verity Beck is in police custody after allegedly killing her elderly parents and then dismembering them with a chainsaw.



The 49-year-old who lived with her parents in Norristown, Pennsylvania, reportedly shot both of her parents in the head earlier this month. In the complaint that was filed against Verity, it claims that her brother Justin Beck is the one who found his parents dead after he came over to check on them.



The complaint also stated that Justin spoke with his sister during the visit, and she claimed that things were “bad” at home, and that she needed “more time” to figure things out before he called the police. At that point, Justin left the house and called 911.



When police arrived at the Beck house to conduct a wellness check, they tried to make contact with Verity, but received no response. They then entered the home to find her, and when they did, they noticed a strong smell of decomposition.



Officers reported that they had found the bodies of a 73-year-old male and a 72-year-old female, Verity’s parents deceased, and with a chainsaw near one of the bodies. Both in “various stages of dismemberment," said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.



Though difficult, an autopsy was conducted, and it was determined that both victims died of a gunshot wound to the head before being dismembered with the chainsaw.



There is no known motive at this time, and Verity is not eligible for bail because of the first-degree murder charges.



