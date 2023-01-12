Cohasset, MA

What Happened to Ana Walshe?

Olive Barker

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. 


Walshe, who worked at the real estate company Tishman Speyer, was officially reported missing by one of her coworkers on January 4th. The person who reported her missing suggested that the police take a look at her husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe. Not long after that, he became the primary suspect in her disappearance. 


During the police investigation, it was discovered that Brian, Ana’s husband, had been searching on the internet for instructions on how to dismember a body and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body,” according to law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation. He was also caught on surveillance purchasing $450 worth of cleaning products at Home Depot.


In an affidavit that was released to the public, the investigation also uncovered evidence of blood and a bloody knife in the basement of the couple’s home. And on Monday, January 9th, police searched through the trash at a local transfer station on Peabody where they were able to locate the trash that was disposed at the home. There they found a hacksaw and more blood evidence. 


Brian Walshe was arrested on January 8th, he entered a plea of not guilty on the 9th, and a judge ordered that he be held with a $500,000 bond for misleading the investigation. Without a body, or a confession, Ana, is still legally considered a missing person. 


What happened to Ana Walshe?


